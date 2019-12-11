Columbus area students help package meals for Kids Against Hunger

On Saturday, Dec. 7, more than 70 volunteers from Columbus High School, Fall River High School, and St. Jerome’s School met at St. Jerome’s to package more than 30,000 nutritious meals for distribution in Nicaragua through the Kids Against Hunger program. Led by John Wong from Janesville, six lines bagged rice, soy flour, vegetable protein, and vitamin supplements, four dry ingredients that are easy to package, keep for long periods, and require only boiling with water to prepare. Despite the simplicity of the food’s content, it is a nutritionally complex and well-balanced meal that provides a rich source of easily digestible protein, carbohydrates, and vitamins needed by a malnourished child’s and adult’s body and mind. The food also accommodates to the broad diversity of ethnic tastes and religious differences around the world. Kids Against Hunger’s meals offer all nine of the essential amino acids required for complete nutrition – something that can’t be said about other typical food relief sources such as rice or beans alone. For individuals with special dietary restrictions the meals are gluten-free and vegan.