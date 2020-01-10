Columbus area students make UW-Whitewater Dean's List

Several local students were named to the UW-Whitewater Dean's List for the 2019 fall semester.

Students making the Dean's List from Columbus include: Hana Coughlin, Christopher Crombie, Kyle Fritz, Makenzie Miller, Junpei Osterloth, and Tabitha Smith. From Fall River: Brooke Pasewald, Josh Salzman and Ben Smith. From Marshall: Jaclyn Davis, Bailee Eggers, Logan Haefner, Fai Haw, Taylor Pache and Lucas Hines. From Reeseville: Gabe Behymer, Isabelle Jahnke and Ashley Krueger. From Fox Lake: Ashley Martel.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.

"We're proud to congratulate all those hardworking students who earned Dean's List recognition for the fall semester," said interim Provost Greg Cook. "UW-Whitewater is a university that strives for excellence and these students have embraced that mindset. Their placement on the Dean's List is a reflection of their strong record of academic achievement in classrooms, laboratories and out in the field."

The Registrar's Office reports 3,755 students were selected for the Dean's List for the fall semester. About 12,400 students are currently enrolled at the university's Whitewater and Rock County campuses.