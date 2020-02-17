Columbus area students named to UW-Platteville Dean's List

UW-Platteville announced its Dean's List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in their respective colleges in the fall 2019 semester. Local students receiving honors include Hailey Schoenherr and Brett Weiland of Columbus both majoring in Agricultural Business, and Nicholas Brozek, majoring in Health and Human Performance, Joseph Robbins, Industrial Technology Management and Corrin Waterworth, Mathematics, all from Fall River.

The College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean's List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.

For more information on the university visit uwplatt.edu.