The Columbus Area Art & Author Fair is Saturday, Sept. 28 from 2 – 6 p.m. in the lower level of Columbus Fireman’s Park Pavilion as part of the Oddtoberfest Celebration presented by the Tri-County Lodge – Oddfellows. Each week leading up to the fair, we’ll introduce you to the artists and authors taking part. This week our focus is one area artist, Ron Benisch, and two authors, r. r. campbell, and Rose Bingham.
Ron Benisch is a 1966 Columbus High School graduate and a 1980 Excelsior College grad in History. He retired from the military in 1990. He’s both a retired glass worker and aspiring artist, currently in the process of moving from Beaver Dam to Fall River. His paintings cover a broad spectrum of areas but mostly landscapes.
r. r. campbell is an author, writing coach, and the founder of the Writescast Network, a podcast collective for writers, by writers. His published novels include “Accounting for It All” and “Imminent Dawn,” which debuted as the number one new release in its genre on Amazon. Its sequel, “Mourning Dove,” is now available in print and ebook with most major retailers. Hailed as “an incisive techno-thriller that gets more tense with every page” by New York Times bestselling author Matt Forbeck, r. r. Campbell’s EMPATHY sci-fi saga (“Imminent Dawn”/”Mourning Dove”) is perfect for fans of “Game of Thrones” and “Black Mirror.”
Campbell has been an invited speaker at conferences and seminars including the University of Wisconsin Writers’ Institute, WisCon, AllWriters’ Workshop, and the Columbus area Books & Beer book club. His work has also been featured in Five:2:One Magazine’s #thesideshow, among others. He lives in Stoughton with his wife, Lacey, and their cats, Hashtag and Rhaegar.
You have free articles remaining.
Rose Bingham’s memoir “Buy the Little Ones a Dolly” was a Book Excellence Award finalist. The book is a “poignant story of the unconditional love and courage of a young girl who spends her lifetime caring about her six younger siblings and searching for her mother—a mother who left home on an errand and never returned,” said Jacqueline Zenk, one of the story’s many reviewers.
Bingham’s “Say It Isn’t So and Then Make Lemonade” is a collection of personal stories and poetry that she hopes will help others in dealing with life’s challenges in a positive way. “None of us is immune from grief; healing comes in dealing with it,” said Bingham.
In addition to being an author/writer, Bingham is a retired registered nurse. She has won numerous awards for her poetry and other writing. Her hobbies include photography, gardening, and travel. She is the proud mother of six, two of which are deceased, 17 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Rose resides in Reedsburg with her husband, Mike, and her dog, Rylee.
More information is available on the event page, hosted on the Columbus Public Library’s Facebook page. If you’re an artist or an author wishing to take part, an electronic registration form is on the Facebook event page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)