The Columbus Area Art & Author Fair is Saturday, Sept. 28 from 2 – 6 p.m. in the lower level of Columbus Fireman’s Park Pavilion as part of the Oddtoberfest Celebration presented by the Tri-County Lodge – Oddfellows. This is the third year for the fair and it is the largest one yet with 22 participants. The artists and authors will be selling a variety of styles and genres of art and literature and will be happy to discuss their work and answer questions.
The participating artists and authors are: Bob Allen is an author of multiple picture books featuring the great outdoors and loveable characters.
Kurt Baumann is the author of “The Written Works of Kurt Baumann.”
Kate Bender is the author of “Someone Very Special,” an uplifting, simple, and customizable book to fit into any family’s story of loss.
Ronald Benisch paints a broad spectrum of topics but his specialty is landscapes.
Valerie Biel is the author of the award-winning Circle of Nine series, stories steeped in the magic and mysticism of Ireland.
Rose Bingham is the author of the memoir, “Buy the Little Ones a Dolly,” a poignant story of the unconditional love and courage of a young girl who spends her lifetime caring for her six younger siblings.
Andrew Black is a master woodworker and the creator of beautiful and functional pieces.
Catherine Walters Brick is the author of the “Enchantment of Miranda,” a story that came from her own childhood experiences growing up in an old Victorian house with her “imaginary” friends.
r.r. campbell is the author of the technology-inspired sci-fi EMPATHY Series as well as the novel “Accounting for it All.”
Pam Charvat is a professional photographer with an eye for creating beautiful images.
Kathy Collins is the author of “The Mystic Chaplain,” a whirlwind journey that takes you through the throes of fighting cancer to a mystical awakening of the metaphysical world.
The Columbus Public Library will present their programming information as well as a hands-on bookmark coloring activity for children or children at heart.
Bev Davis is the author of a series of picture books featuring “Great Gray,” an endearing elephant.
Hady Diallo is the author “‘Nieggri’ in Moscow Under Gorbachev: My Life as a Foreign Student in the USSR,” which tells of his incredible six-year-journey in the former Soviet Union at the height of the cold war.
Tara Drachenberg is an artist, working primarily in oils and featuring animal portrait, memorials, landscapes, seascapes, still life and more.
Alec Gould is the author of several books for children and adults that show the positive side of life through humor and determination.
Paul Hansen finished his wife’s memoir “Please Send Hats,” posthumously for her. Laura Clark Hansen’s memoir tells her moving and often hilarious story of cancer survival.
Julia Hoffman is the author of the three-book (so far) Edith Swift Detective series which follow a female small-town detective in Wisconsin through the twists and turns of murder and mayhem.
Greg Renz is the author of the award-winning novel “Beneath the Flames,” an intimate combination of love, race, and the complexities of life through the eyes of a young urban firefighter.
Jana Roe is the author of “Burned: My Journey Through Addiction” which follows her personal struggle with her addiction to tanning and details a journey filled with faith, healing and helping others.
Terri Sorg is the author of the charming picture book “Heart Fairy,” written with the message to love yourself.
Rebecca Weidner opened the Workshop art and craft studio in 2014, giving her the opportunity to share her creativity with people of all ages. Weidner is both an artist and author, publishing an art-guided children’s book “Exploring Grandma’s Garden” in 2019.
For more in depth information on each artist and author please visit the event listing, hosted on the Columbus Library’s Facebook page or better yet, come on down to the Park Pavilion from 2 – 6 p.m.
