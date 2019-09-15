The Columbus Area Art & Author Fair is Saturday, Sept. 28, 2‑6 p.m., in the lower level of Columbus Fireman’s Park Pavilion as part of the Oddtoberfest Celebration presented by the Tri-County Lodge — Oddfellows. This week we’re highlighting the Columbus Library and The Workshop, along with artist Kate Bender and author Christine Keleny.
The Columbus Library and The Workshop will both host booths at the fair with some hands-on activities. The Workshop art and craft studio was opened by Becky Weidner in 2014, giving her the opportunity to share her creativity with people of all ages. Weidner is both an artist and author, publishing an art-guided children’s book “Exploring Grandma’s Garden” in 2019. The book is a story about a little girl exploring vegetables and flowers in her grandma’s garden. When the girl grows up, she still loves gardens and uses the flowers to make art. The lovely flower pounding illustrations will inspire readers to grab a hammer and make their own art.
Weidner has more than 20 years of experience crafting with kids. She graduated from UW-Eau Claire with a bachelor of arts degree in Organizational Communications. She enjoys cooking, making art, and helping people learn new things. Weidner lives in Columbus and is very excited to be able to share The Workshop with the community.
You have free articles remaining.
Kate Bender is a Columbus resident and a first-time indie author. When faced with the task of finding a book to help her young daughter learn about her late grandfather, she could not find exactly the right storyline to fit her family’s narrative ... so she wrote one herself! “Someone Very Special” is an uplifting, simple, and customizable book to fit into any family’s story of loss—whether it be a family member or a beloved pet. Bender explains, “the book provides an opportunity to discuss the love, memories, and reminders that are left when we lose someone we love, and it helps young children grasp the concept of death and loss in a gentle, easy-to-understand way.” The back of the book contains customizable pages so that families can work together to add photos and written memories of their loved one(s) for the child to cherish, helping to ease the challenge of discussing a difficult topic.
Christine Keleny is an award-winning author, reader, editor, book designer and publisher. She loves writing and helping others publish the book of their dreams through her publishing company: CKBooks Publishing. She also teaches workshops for both youth and adults. Keleny writes historical fiction, but also has a middle grade mystery adventure series and a memoir in her lineup. She has twice been a featured author at Columbus Books and Beer, first for her story about the authors of the Nancy Drew series, “Will the Real Carolyn Keene Please Stand Up?” and the second time for her historical fiction series. You can find all of her books at christinekelenybooks.com.
More information is available on the event page, hosted on the Columbus Library’s Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)