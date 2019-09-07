The Columbus Area Art & Author Fair is on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2 – 6 p.m. in the lower level of Columbus Fireman’s Park Pavilion as part of the Oddtoberfest Celebration presented by the Tri-County Lodge – Oddfellows. Each week leading up to the fair, we’ll introduce you to the artists and authors taking part. This week our focus is one area artisan, Andy Black, and two authors, Alec Gould and Julia Hoffman.
Andy Black of Black Woodworks is a true artisan, creating one-of-a-kind furniture, gorgeous cabinetry, and more. He said, “Every creative piece that I choose to build comes about from a desire to challenge myself with a specific woodworking skill.” Black is a lifelong Columbus resident. He describes himself as enthusiastic about Columbus. “I love to support local charities and am always willing to give my time and creativity to support historic preservation efforts.”
Alec Gould is a former columnist whose articles have crossed many a reader’s eye. Gould now places his full attention toward books. His stories for both children and adults, include picture book “Ploop,” and short story and column collections, “We Really Need to Laugh,” “Kruser’s Point of View,” and “2 Wheels, 2 States, 2 Years: Kruser’s Point of View.” His work shows the positive side of life through humor and determination, allowing readers to laugh and think through words. His current projects include a bit of a style change with a novel based upon a true story of false accusation and a short story “Poe-like” book.
When Gould is not writing, he is “head of the maintenance department” of the home he shares with Alicia, and when no one is around, he’s the backup saxophone player for Pink Floyd and Bruce Springsteen CDs. His humor is evident when he describes himself as Wisconsin-rooted, having been born under a nut tree in the Southern Kettle Moraine.
Julia Hoffman is a well-known Columbus area author and one of the key organizers of the Art and Author Fair. She was born and raised in Madison and went to college at UW-Madison. She’s worked as an RN, EMT, a volunteer ski patroller, a short (mercifully) stint as a waitress, and a school board member, all while continuing to farm with her husband and write her stories.
Hoffman’s stories include the three-book (so far) Edie Swift Detective series which begins with “Enemy Within” – when we first meet Detective Edith Swift as her maternity leave is cut short by her discovery of a dead man in a secluded Wisconsin park. Finding police work might be easier than motherhood (at least at times), Swift returns to her job where her persistence pays off with one thin lead that makes her realize there’s more to this vicious murder than first believed. With the demands of motherhood competing for her time and brain power, will Edie become the next victim or see what lays beyond?
The Edie Swift novels continue with more mystery, murder, and mayhem in “Darkness Endured” and “A Simple Song.”
