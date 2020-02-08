Columbus Blood Drive moves to New Testament Baptist Church
Columbus Blood Drive moves to New Testament Baptist Church

012520-jrnl-news-blood-drive-1

Left to right is Associate Pastor Chris Blevins, Secretary/Events Coordinator Katrina Blevins, Joani Duffy and Linda Flynn, Columbus Bloodmobile Co-Coordinators, and Pastor Todd Werner.

 Kevin Damask, Columbus Journal

The co-coordinators of the Columbus Blood drive for Tuesday, Feb. 25 are very excited to announce that the drive will be hosted at a new site for that event. Pastor Todd Werner of New Testament Baptist Church, located at N2232 Duborg Road, has graciously offered his facility for Red Cross blood collection.

This event will be sponsored by Weiland Dairy.

A lunch will be served for all donors by the New Testament Baptist Church ladies group. Culver’s will again provide its custard dessert.

The Red Cross has stressed that blood donations are very much needed at this time, especially O negative and O positive. The co-coordinators ask that you check your schedules and please schedule a time to help out by donating. You can call the Red Cross directly at 1-800-733-2767 or Joani Duffy at 920-623-4776.

