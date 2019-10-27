Columbus Blood Drive coordinators have been advised by the American Red Cross that they have an urgent need for blood. They indicate that if shortages continue patient care may be delayed. If you can donate blood at the upcoming drive Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Zion Lutheran Church, 812 Western Ave., we urge you to do so. If you have never given blood it is actually a simple process and would very much be appreciated.
The drive is being hosted by Nathan Roberts, owner of Roberts Manufacturing, and a lunch for all donors is provided by the Zion Lutheran Church ladies aid, with dessert custard being donated by Culver’s. Appointments are appreciated so that the Red Cross can schedule their staff accordingly, but walk-ins are always welcome. Best time for walk-ins is in the afternoon.
For more information about giving blood, go to redcrossblood.org. You may call the Red Cross at 800-733-2767 or Joani Duffy at 920-623-4776 to schedule an appointment. Red Cross is also providing a special “thank you” to donors at October drives by automatically entering them in a chance to win one of five $500 cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card.
