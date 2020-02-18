Columbus Bloodmobile looking for new donors
Columbus Bloodmobile looking for new donors

012520-jrnl-news-blood-drive-1

Left to right is Associate Pastor Chris Blevins, Secretary/Events Coordinator Katrina Blevins, Joani Duffy and Linda Flynn, Columbus Bloodmobile Co-Coordinators, and Pastor Todd Werner.

 Kevin Damask, Columbus Journal

The Columbus Bloodmobile coordinators for the drive Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the New Testament Baptist Church announces that it still has many openings for donors. The drive has some new donors that signed up and are very appreciative of that. Organizers urge that interested donors please check their schedules again and contact the Red Cross directly at 800-733-2767 or Joani Duffy at 920-623-4776 if they are able to donate blood. Organizers have received information that a lot of blood donated is used by cancer patients and this is an ongoing need.

Weiland Dairy, LLC is sponsoring this drive at the new site location at N2232 Duborg Rd. and lunch for donors will be provided by the New Testament Baptist Church group.

