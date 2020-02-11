Columbus Books and Beer: Author talks about Irish boarding school memoir

Columbus Books & Beer welcomes Mary Behan, an Emeritus Professor of the UW-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine, for a discussion about “Abbey Girls,” a memoir of her time in boarding school in her native Ireland Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at Cercis Brewing Company, 140 N. Dickason, Columbus Boulevard.

Mary co-wrote “Abbey Girls” with her sister Valerie. In the book, both sisters give a hilarious and poignant account of boarding school life in Ireland in the 1960s. Mary and Valerie Behan were 11 years old when they were sent to Loreto Abbey Rathfarnham, a convent on the outskirts of Dublin. The Abbey was the Mother House of the Loreto Order of nuns who had established convents throughout the world. In their 60s and living in the United States and Canada, Mary and Valerie began a correspondence about their six years at the Abbey. Although they shared many of the same experiences, to their astonishment and delight they found that they saw the same world through very different eyes. Their school days are recounted in a series of letters that describe a fascinating, self-contained world governed by religion and tradition.