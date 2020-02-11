Columbus Books and Beer: Author talks about Irish boarding school memoir

Columbus Books & Beer welcomes Mary Behan, an Emeritus Professor of the UW-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine, for a discussion about “Abbey Girls,” a memoir of her time in boarding school in her native Ireland Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at Cercis Brewing Company, 140 N. Dickason, Columbus Boulevard.
Mary co-wrote “Abbey Girls” with her sister Valerie. In the book, both sisters give a hilarious and poignant account of boarding school life in Ireland in the 1960s. Mary and Valerie Behan were 11 years old when they were sent to Loreto Abbey Rathfarnham, a convent on the outskirts of Dublin. The Abbey was the Mother House of the Loreto Order of nuns who had established convents throughout the world. In their 60s and living in the United States and Canada, Mary and Valerie began a correspondence about their six years at the Abbey. Although they shared many of the same experiences, to their astonishment and delight they found that they saw the same world through very different eyes. Their school days are recounted in a series of letters that describe a fascinating, self-contained world governed by religion and tradition.
After completing her PhD at University College in Dublin in 1976, Behan says that she was ready to conquer the world, but most of all, ready to see what life outside Ireland was like. She first came to the U.S. as a postdoctoral fellow in Amherst, Massachusetts. Behan said, “America suited me—endless freedom. I could do anything and best of all, my mother wouldn’t know about it the next day. The anonymity of the United States can be alluring after a quarter of a century living on an island of 5 million people where you always know someone.”
After fulfilling a reciprocity agreement to teach back in the European Union for a year, she returned to the U.S., this time to Madison, Wisconsin.
You have free articles remaining.
“I was lucky to be in the right place at the right time,” says Behan. “A new school of Veterinary Medicine was opening and the university was hiring a large number of junior faculty.” For the next 30 years, Behan taught neuroscience to veterinary students, establishing a research laboratory and training many of the MS and PhD students. Her research specialty was neuroanatomy: how the nervous system is wired. “It was a thoroughly wonderful career from which I retired in 2012,” says Behan. “I am now an Emeritus Professor at the university and enjoy following the careers of my ex-students.”
Behan says that she always loved to write. While at boarding school she had to write a letter home each week. She also wrote compositions in each of the languages she studied: Gaelic, English, French, and for a while, German. She explains that science also requires a lot of writing: preparing lecture notes, research manuscripts, administrative documents, etc. Behan is also an avid reader and traveler. She lives in an 1854 settlers log cabin with her husband. She says, “It’s a bockety place. Irish readers will understand the meaning of that word, but for the rest of you, it means unsteady or wobbly.” The cabin is in Mazomanie, near the Wisconsin River where the green, hilly land reminds Behan of Ireland.
“I am looking forward to all the stories (beyond her book) that Mary can share with us,” said Books and Beer coordinator Valerie Biel. “Ireland is one of my favorite places, and I relish the chance to learn more about this beautiful country and its people.”
Anyone who is interested in joining the discussion Feb. 20 is welcome to attend this “different kind of book club,” which allows authors and readers to come together in a fun, casual setting. The group meets in the private room at the back of Cercis Brewing. It is helpful to have read the book in advance, but it is not required. Copies of “Abbey Girls” are available for sale at Cercis Brewing for $10.
In addition to the Feb. 20 event, upcoming authors and titles include Sarah Carlson’s “All the Walls of Belfast” March 12, Matt Geiger’s “Geiger Counter: Raised by Wolves and Other Stories” April 16, Chris Norbury’s “Straight River” May 14, Amanda Zieba’s “Close Quarters” June 18, and Rose Bingham’s “Buy the Little Ones A Dolly” July 16. Learn more about the group and these upcoming events on the “Books and Beer Columbus” Facebook page.