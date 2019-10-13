Columbus Books and Beer welcomes area author Julia Hoffman for a discussion about her novel “Enemy Within” on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. at Cercis Brewing Company, 140 N. Dickason, Columbus.
“Enemy Within” is the first book in the Edith Swift Detective Series by Hoffman, followed by two more books “Darkness Endured” and “A Simple Song”—with more to come!
“Enemy Within” introduces us to Detective Edith Swift as her maternity leave is cut short by her discovery of a dead man in a secluded Wisconsin park. Finding police work might be easier than motherhood (at least at times), Swift returns to her job where her persistence pays off with one thin lead that makes her realize there’s more to this vicious murder than first believed. With the demands of motherhood competing for her time and brain power, will Edie become the next victim or see what lays beyond?
You have free articles remaining.
Julia Hoffman is a well-known Columbus area author and community volunteer. She was born and raised in Madison and went to college at UW-Madison. She’s worked as an RN, EMT, a volunteer ski patroller, a short (mercifully) stint as a waitress, and a school board member, all while continuing to farm with her husband and write her stories.
Anyone who is interested in joining the discussion Oct. 17 is welcome to attend this “different kind of book club,” which allows authors and readers to come together in a fun, casual setting. It is helpful to have read the book in advance, but it is not required. Copies of “Enemy Within” are available for sale at Cercis Brewing for $10. Hoffman will have her other titles available for sale on the evening of her visit as well. Please feel free to bring your own copies for signing.
In addition to the Oct. 17 event, upcoming authors and titles include Jeff Nania’s “Figure Eight” Nov. 14, Greg Renz’s “Beneath the Flames” Dec. 5, and Sara Dahmen’s “Tinsmith 1865” Jan. 9. Learn more about the group and these upcoming events on the “Books and Beer Columbus” Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)