Columbus Books and Beer welcomes Susan Paré for a discussion about her novel “The House on Ludington Street” Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at Cercis Brewing Company, 140 N. Dickason, Columbus. Many of Paré’s stories are set in Columbus, and as one might guess, “The House on Ludington Street” gives itself away as one of those with its title.
Paré spent her formative years in Columbus from fifth grade through high school, graduating in 1957. She was born in Idaho and lived in four other states before her family settled here. Paré says, “High school was the best time of my life. Learning came easy to me, so I focused on the social aspects, which made it fun.”
After graduation, she moved to Madison where she worked for an insurance company. In 1958, she married and started a new career as wife and mother. She was (and still is) a wonderful mother, but she learned early on that a good marriage also takes a good husband, which she didn’t have. So, in 1967, out the door went husband number one.
“The only good thing that came out of that marriage was my three wonderful boys,” Paré said. She then spent many years in Illinois, retiring to Branson, Missouri in 2002. When she almost stepped on a scorpion walking across her bathroom floor, she decided it was time to move back up north to be closer to family.
She now resides in Highland, Indiana and enjoys spending time with her three sons and two grandsons.
In 2014, she wrote a short book for her family about growing up in the 1940s and 1950s, called “Blueberries and Bears and my Brother’s Shoes.” She wanted her boys to know what life was like when she was growing up. Her family enjoyed it and encouraged her to continue writing. Susan didn’t need much encouragement. She had the writing bug. So, she decided to try her hand at writing fiction. Although a little concerned about not having a formal education in writing, she gave it a go. And, a new career was born.
You have free articles remaining.
“I love writing,” Susan said. “I love the characters that show up in my head. I love that it gives me a reason to get out of bed in the morning. I know I’m not the best writer in the world, but I also know I’m not the worst. I think I’ve improved a lot since my first book. I love my readers and fans and, with their support, I’m going to do this as long as I can. I just turned 80. I’m still young, my mind still functions fairly well, and I’m hoping to write a few more books.”
“The House on Ludington Street” is set in 1956 and one of the main characters, Samuel Hassel, is old, bored and ready to kick the bucket. So, when a couple of curious teenage boys ask him a simple question, he grabs at the opportunity to start talking.
There’s a house, on Ludington Street, which was built in the early 1900s. Samuel helped build that house, and now, after all these years, he has an audience and he is ready to tell its story. As the two teenagers sit by his side, Samuel recounts the stories of the families who lived and died in that house from 1906 to the present day. A house that was surely cursed from the day the foundation was laid.
Anyone who is interested in joining the discussion on Sept. 26 is welcome to attend this “different kind of book club,” which allows authors and readers to come together in a fun, casual setting. It is helpful to have read the book in advance, but it is not required. Copies of “The House on Ludington Street” are available for sale at Cercis Brewing for $12. Paré will have a limited number of her other titles available for sale that evening as well. Please feel free to bring your own copies for signing.
Organizer Valerie Biel asks attendees to please RSVP for the event as she expects a high turnout. “The interest is already building online! You can let us know you’re going to attend on the Facebook page at “Books and Beer Columbus” or by emailing me at Valerie@ValerieBiel.com.”
In addition to the Sept. 26 event, upcoming authors and titles include Julia Hoffman’s “Enemy Within” on Oct. 17, Jeff Nania’s “Figure Eight” on Nov. 14, and Greg Renz’s “Beneath the Flames” on Dec. 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)