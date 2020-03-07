Columbus Books and Beer: Novelist Sarah Carlson talks about Irish story

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Currently, Carlson lives near Madison with her husband and two small children. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology, a Masters of Science in Education, and an Education Specialist degree in School Psychology. Professionally, she has worked as a school psychologist in an elementary school with a diverse, mostly low income population; she has also worked in middle schools.

Carlson said, “my professional areas of focus include supporting the success of children with behavioral and mental health needs and helping to promote resilience in children who have been exposed to trauma or toxic stress. I love working with kids!”

Not surprisingly, her novels are contemporary young adult stories that incorporate social issues. Her second book “Everything’s Not Fine” is set in Wisconsin and will be released in May of this year.

Anyone who is interested in joining the discussion on March 12 is welcome to attend this “different kind of book club,” which allows authors and readers to come together in a fun, casual setting. The group meets in the private room at the back of Cercis Brewing Company. It is helpful to have read the book in advance, but it is not required. To read the story in advance, you can purchase “All the Walls of Belfast” from your favorite book retailer.

In addition to the March 12 event, upcoming authors and titles include Matt Geiger’s “Geiger Counter: Raised by Wolves and Other Stories” April 16, Chris Norbury’s “Straight River” May 14, Amanda Zieba’s “Close Quarters” June 18, and Rose Bingham’s “Buy the Little Ones A Dolly” July 16. Learn more about the group and these upcoming events on the “Books and Beer Columbus” Facebook page.

Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.