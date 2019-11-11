Columbus Books and Beer welcomes Wisconsin author and conservationist Jeff Nania for a discussion about his novel “Figure Eight” on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at Cercis Brewing Company, 140 N. Dickason Blvd., Columbus. “Figure Eight” is the first book in the Northern Lakes Mystery series by Nania, with book two “Spider Lake” set for release late this year.
“Figure Eight” introduces us to John Cabrelli, a decorated law enforcement officer, who is dispatched to a disturbance call while on a routine patrol. The tense situation requires all of his skill and experience to get things under control. Then tragedy strikes, an innocent victim dies, and many lives are forever changed. While struggling to pull himself out of the depths of despair, John is notified that he is heir to his aunt and uncle’s cabin on a lake where he spent much of his youth. His return to Wisconsin’s Northwoods brings healing and a sense of peace long forgotten. Little does John know that danger is waiting for him in the north country and he will be forced to hit it head on.
Jeff Nania was born and raised in Wisconsin. His family were residents of the storied Madison Greenbush neighborhood. His first career was in law enforcement where he was a decorated officer, finding great value in serving the community.
As a lifelong outdoorsman, Nania’s in-depth exploration of our natural resources led him to a new career founding and leading the Wisconsin Waterfowl Association Wetland Restoration Field Team, restoring hundreds of wetlands across the state. Through this work, he became nationally recognized as one of the pioneers in the ecosystem-based approach to restoration. He was named by Outdoor Life Magazine as one of the nation’s 25 most influential conservationists, was Wisconsin Wildlife Federation’s Conservationist of the Year, and has received the National Wetlands Award, Leopold Restoration Award, and Wisconsin Outdoor News’ Lifetime Achievement Award.
Nania also recognized that loss of connection between children and the outdoors was a national crisis and began to donate his energy to restoring that connection. Teaming with others, he developed Outdoor Adventure Days, an interactive outdoor classroom experience giving more than 8,700 children a wet and muddy day in the field. Building on this foundation, Nania co-founded one of the first environmentally-focused charter schools with teacher Victoria Rydberg, and together, they brought this “hands on, feet wet” philosophy to teachers and students across Wisconsin. Nania is semi-retired and writes for Wisconsin Outdoor News and other publications. Living on his farm in central Wisconsin, he spends as much time as possible outdoors. He can be often found with his family fishing muskies or snorkeling for treasure on Spider Lake.
Anyone who is interested in joining the discussion Nov. 14 is welcome to attend this “different kind of book club,” which allows authors and readers to come together in a fun, casual setting. The group meets in the private room at the back of Cercis Brewing Company. It is helpful to have read the book in advance, but it is not required. Copies of “Figure Eight” are available for sale at Cercis Brewing for the special discounted price of $12.
In addition to the Nov. 14 event, upcoming authors and titles include Greg Renz’s “Beneath the Flames” Dec. 5, Sara Dahmen’s “Tinsmith 1865” on Jan. 9, Sarah Carlson’s “All the Walls of Belfast” March 12, and Christ Norbury’s “Straight River” on May 14. More 2020 dates will be scheduled soon. Learn more about the group and these upcoming events on the “Books and Beer Columbus” Facebook page.
