The Books and Beer book club will read a small-town mystery for its July 25 discussion at 7 p.m. at Cercis Brewing Company, 140 N. Dickason Blvd., Columbus. Wisconsin author T. E. Vernier is the creator of the Dick Stranger crime series and will join the group for a discussion of the series’ first book, “Feckenmeyer’s Mailbox.”
Books and Beer organizer Valerie Biel describes the story as “an excellently quirky mystery with all the usual characters we’d recognize from any small-town experience plus a few more who are causing all of the trouble.”
The series’ main character, Dick Stranger, didn’t intend to become a detective, but the local police department failed to follow up on a case dear to his heart. Retired from the local college, Dick runs a book store combined with a coffee shop and liquor store. Plus a small used car lot on the side. If that isn’t enough, now Dick has his hands full with curious events. The reluctant detective in small town Woodstock, Wisconsin takes on a routine investigation, but is faced with a hijacked wine shipment, a fireworks store with suspicious merchandise, a farm with dubious crops, and a questionable police chief. Plus, a few unnamed individuals seem to want Dick to mind his own business. On top of it all, the manager of his book store may have other plans for Dick. As the story unfolds, friends and business associates team up with Dick Stranger to uncover the bad guys.
T. E. Vernier writes from his home in the Driftless region of western Wisconsin, where he lives with his wife Denise, and their Cairn terrier, Standard Poodle, and cat. Vernier has a background in education and business, and currently he is an Innovation Consultant in the automotive industry and a public speaker on compassion. Vernier’s inspiration comes from local color and characters, and from stories that were always meant to be told. In addition to “Feckenmeyer’s Mailbox,” a second title in the series is also available entitled “Lightning’s Landing.”
Anyone who is interested in joining the discussion on July 25 is welcome to attend this “different kind of book club,” which allows authors and readers to come together in a fun, casual setting. It is helpful to have read the book in advance, but it is not required. Copies of “Feckenmeyer’s Mailbox” are available for purchase at Cercis Brewing for $14 or you can purchase a copy from your favorite book seller.
In addition to the July 25 event, upcoming authors and titles include Silvia Acevedo’s “God Awful Rebel” Aug. 29, Susan Paré’s “The House on Ludington Street” Sept. 26, Julia Hoffman’s “Enemy Within” Oct. 17, Jeff Nania’s “Figure Eight” Nov. 14, and Greg Renz’s “Beneath the Flames” Dec. 5. Learn more about the group and these upcoming events on the “Books and Beer Columbus” Facebook page.
