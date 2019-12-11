Columbus' Breakfast with Santa set for Dec. 14
0 comments
alert top story

Columbus' Breakfast with Santa set for Dec. 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
120217-jrnl-news-holiday-parade-11

Children enjoyed time with Santa after the 2017 parade and the Christmas tree lighting at the library.

 Kevin Damask, Columbus Journal

Santa is coming to town and making time for children in Columbus. Santa will be visiting Saturday, Dec. 14 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Fireman’s Park Pavilion. This annual event is open to all Columbus and Fall River families. Breakfast with Santa is free for all children ages 11 and younger. All others are $5. The event includes breakfast provided by Columbus Family Restaurant and photos with Santa. Bring a camera or cell phone to take photos. Breakfast with Santa is sponsored by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News