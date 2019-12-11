Columbus' Breakfast with Santa set for Dec. 14

Santa is coming to town and making time for children in Columbus. Santa will be visiting Saturday, Dec. 14 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Fireman’s Park Pavilion. This annual event is open to all Columbus and Fall River families. Breakfast with Santa is free for all children ages 11 and younger. All others are $5. The event includes breakfast provided by Columbus Family Restaurant and photos with Santa. Bring a camera or cell phone to take photos. Breakfast with Santa is sponsored by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.