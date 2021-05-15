Columbus brings back Fourth of July festival

COLUMBUS – The Columbus Fourth of July festival will be held this year as other area celebrations also return following changing restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic.

Columbus 4th of July Committee President Tory Weidemann said that last year was the first time Columbus has missed having the celebration which includes days of bands and rides, along with a parade and fireworks on July 4.

“We planned it last year, but a month before July the city told us they wanted to have a discussion about it,” Weidemann said.

Weidemann said with the pandemic easing and new recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, all signs are go for the event this year.

The Fourth of July committee started planning as normal, but Weidemann said it was events like the Dodge County Fair, Columbia County Fair and Wisconsin State Fair announcing they would be held this summer that helped others to understand the Fourth of July festival should happen this year as well.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The Columbus City Council did give the approval for the go ahead,” Weidemann said. “There won’t be anything really different. Everyone knows the drill by now.”