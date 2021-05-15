 Skip to main content
Columbus brings back Fourth of July festival
An inflatable Uncle Sam makes an appearance at the Fourth of July parade in Columbus in 2019 in a float from Out of the Blue Powder Coating in Beaver Dam. The Columbus Fourth of July Committee announced this week that the 2021 festival will be held following the pandemic shutting down festivals and fairs in 2020. 

COLUMBUS – The Columbus Fourth of July festival will be held this year as other area celebrations also return following changing restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic.

Columbus cancels July 4 celebration

Columbus 4th of July Committee President Tory Weidemann said that last year was the first time Columbus has missed having the celebration which includes days of bands and rides, along with a parade and fireworks on July 4.

“We planned it last year, but a month before July the city told us they wanted to have a discussion about it,” Weidemann said.

Fireworks launch under the mercy of the weather, so people who prepare firework shows have to watch out for weather conditions at all times.

Weidemann said with the pandemic easing and new recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, all signs are go for the event this year.

Columbus Fourth of July Celebration: City plans for biggest event of the year

The Fourth of July committee started planning as normal, but Weidemann said it was events like the Dodge County Fair, Columbia County Fair and Wisconsin State Fair announcing they would be held this summer that helped others to understand the Fourth of July festival should happen this year as well.

“The Columbus City Council did give the approval for the go ahead,” Weidemann said. “There won’t be anything really different. Everyone knows the drill by now.”

The festival will be held from June 30 until July 4. A free movie, “Croods 2 – A New Age” and Princess Party will be held on June 30 in the pavilion. July 1, 2, and 3 will have the carnival and entertainment garden open.

On July 4, the streets of Columbus fill up for the parade that starts at noon. Following the parade will be the carnival with bands on stage and fireworks occurring at dusk.

Those who want to enter the parade can find parade entries on the Columbus WI Fourth of July website. Weidemann said there is a need for school bands since many schools still have restrictions. Anyone with questions can contact Weidemann at toryweide@hotmail.com.

The bands that will perform at Fireman’s Park are the same that were planned in 2020 along with the parade marshals Ed and Pat Schellin.

The fireworks show will be provided by Spectrum Pyrotechnics of Reeseville.

“I think there will be a lot of people coming out this year,” Weidemann said. “People want to get out of the house and socialize with other people and hear live bands and have fun.”

Columbus Fourth of July events

June 30

  • Free Movie in the Columbus Fireman’s Park in the Park Pavilion 5-7 Princess Party • 7 p.m. movie “Croods 2 – A New Age”

July 1

  • Entertainment Garden / Main Stage - Mark Croft performing 7-10 p.m.
  • Carnival Opens at 5 p.m. / 5-9 wristband Special ($25)

July 2

  • Entertainment Garden /Main Stage - Pacific Coast Hwy. 7:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
  • Carnival – Opens at 5 p.m. / 5-9 wristband special ($25)

July 3

  • Jesse Walker and Randy Kiel performing at the Columbus Senior Center 1-5 p.m.
  • Entertainment Garden /Main Stage – Vintage Vegas Duo w/ special guest Bobby Way 2-5 p.m.
  • Entertainment Garden / Main Stage – 5th Gear 7:30 – 11:30 p.m.
  • Carnival – Opens at 5 p.m. / 1-9 wristband special ($35)

July 4

  • Parade Starts at noon
  • Carnival from noon – 10pm
  • Carson Howell performs in the Fireman’s Park after the parade
  • Entertainment Garden / Main Stage – Dock 51 1-4 p.m.
  • Entertainment Garden / Main Stage – Pilot 7:30 – 11:30 p.m.
  • Fireworks at dusk
