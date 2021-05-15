Columbus brings back Fourth of July festival

COLUMBUS – The Columbus Fourth of July festival will be held this year as other area celebrations also return following changing restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic.
Columbus 4th of July Committee President Tory Weidemann said that last year was the first time Columbus has missed having the celebration which includes days of bands and rides, along with a parade and fireworks on July 4.
“We planned it last year, but a month before July the city told us they wanted to have a discussion about it,” Weidemann said.
Weidemann said with the pandemic easing and new recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, all signs are go for the event this year.
The Fourth of July committee started planning as normal, but Weidemann said it was events like the Dodge County Fair, Columbia County Fair and Wisconsin State Fair announcing they would be held this summer that helped others to understand the Fourth of July festival should happen this year as well.
“The Columbus City Council did give the approval for the go ahead,” Weidemann said. “There won’t be anything really different. Everyone knows the drill by now.”
The festival will be held from June 30 until July 4. A free movie, “Croods 2 – A New Age” and Princess Party will be held on June 30 in the pavilion. July 1, 2, and 3 will have the carnival and entertainment garden open.
On July 4, the streets of Columbus fill up for the parade that starts at noon. Following the parade will be the carnival with bands on stage and fireworks occurring at dusk.
Those who want to enter the parade can find parade entries on the Columbus WI Fourth of July website. Weidemann said there is a need for school bands since many schools still have restrictions. Anyone with questions can contact Weidemann at toryweide@hotmail.com.
The bands that will perform at Fireman’s Park are the same that were planned in 2020 along with the parade marshals Ed and Pat Schellin.
The fireworks show will be provided by Spectrum Pyrotechnics of Reeseville.
“I think there will be a lot of people coming out this year,” Weidemann said. “People want to get out of the house and socialize with other people and hear live bands and have fun.”