Columbus Public Works reminds residents that the last brush pick up for the year will be the week of Oct. 7.
Brush should be placed at the tree boarder by 7 a.m. on that Monday. Brush is defined as limbs 8-inches or less in diameter, with ends facing the same way.
Twigs less than 1-inch should be placed with yard waste. Yard waste, grass clippings, and garden material should be taken to the Landscape Recycling Center.
The Landscape Recycling Center will be open through Nov. 30. Hours are Monday and Wednesday afternoons from 1 - 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Items accepted at the Landscape Recycling Center are leaves, grass clippings, yard waste, brush, waste oil (but not filters), vehicle batteries, and scrap metal. For any questions, please contact the Public Works Department at 920-623-5908 or email us at columbusdpw@columbuswi.us.
