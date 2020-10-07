 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Columbus Burger King remains closed following morning kitchen fire
0 comments
alert top story

Columbus Burger King remains closed following morning kitchen fire

{{featured_button_text}}
Hot Topics From Columbus Fire House: The Making of a Fire Truck (copy)
RANDY KOEHN Contributed

COLUMBUS – The Columbus Burger King, 101 Dix St., remains closed this afternoon after a fire occurred in a deep fryer at the restaurant.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to a press release from Columbus Fire Chief Randy Koehn, Columbus Fire responded at 11:23 a.m. and the fire service personnel extinguished the fire. The fire damage was contained to the fryer and immediate area. The rest of the building sustained smoke and water damage.

The Columbus Fire Department was on scene for about one hour.

Burger King will be closed for an indefinite period, Koehn said.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Evers Administration Order to Limit Indoor Public Gatherings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News