Columbus Burger King remains closed following morning kitchen fire

COLUMBUS – The Columbus Burger King, 101 Dix St., remains closed this afternoon after a fire occurred in a deep fryer at the restaurant.
According to a press release from Columbus Fire Chief Randy Koehn, Columbus Fire responded at 11:23 a.m. and the fire service personnel extinguished the fire. The fire damage was contained to the fryer and immediate area. The rest of the building sustained smoke and water damage.
The Columbus Fire Department was on scene for about one hour.
Burger King will be closed for an indefinite period, Koehn said.
