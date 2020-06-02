Columbus cancels 4th of July celebration

COLUMBUS – Columbus Fourth of July is the latest summer event to be cancelled as communities continue to work on combating the spread of COVID-19.
“It is with great sadness and regret that the Columbus Fourth of July Organization Inc. announces the cancellation of all 2020 Columbus 4th of July Celebration activities,” Columbus Fourth of July president Roger Venden said in a press release. “We know this will come as an enormous disappointment for some and a relief to others.”
People from around the area crowd the streets and Fireman’s Park around the holiday for the parade, carnival, bands and fireworks.'
"This is the first time in the long history of the celebration that we have completely cancelled all events," Venden said.
The planning for the celebration began long before COVID 19 appeared in the country and the committee did try to find a way to hold the celebration in a safe manner, Venden said.
“As events over the past few weeks have evolved, we find it necessary to take this action to prevent any unnecessary impact on our partners in the event,” Venden said. “I would like to thank all local businesses and community organizations for your generous support of this event and the volunteers who put in countless hours in planning what has been and will continue to be the best Fourth of July celebration in the state.”
Other local summer festivals that have been cancelled include Beaver Dam Lake Days and Celebrate Waupun. No decision has been announced about the Dodge County Fair in August.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.