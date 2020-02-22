Columbus' Cardinal Apple Award honoring Mike and Kriss O'Brien

Dickman remembers Kriss always being present, whether it was keeping score at CHS sporting events or preparing lesson plans for substitute teachers.

“Even when she got breast cancer or was out with a pregnancy, she still tried to do the lesson plans for her sub,” Dickman said. “That always amazed me. She was so conscientious about doing the job right.”

Kriss’s devotion to help others extended beyond the classroom. When a teaching friend was sick with breast cancer, Kriss made time to visit. She brought meals and was there to listen.

“When that friend died, I said to Kriss, ‘Oh, I sure hope you’re around when I’m old and sick so you can take care of me,’” Dickman said “Of course, that wasn’t to be. But she was so devoted to all of her friends and wanted to be there for them. Whether it was a parent, teacher or a friend, Kriss was just top-notch.”

Dickman said Mike O’Brien, despite being a popular fixture in Columbus, had to navigate the sometimes bumpy waters as assistant principal.