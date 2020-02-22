Columbus' Cardinal Apple Award honoring Mike and Kriss O'Brien

In the fall of 1971, Mike O’Brien decided to attend a Friday night football game in Columbus.
While he enjoyed sports, O’Brien’s attention was quickly diverted when he spotted Krissanne Schelvan, a pretty blonde with a warm, welcoming smile. They struck up a conversation. Soon after, they started dating. Love was ignited. Less than a year later, they married.
Three children came along, followed by promotions and career changes. Mike O’Brien endured the high and lows of coaching, along with serving as Columbus High School athletic director and assistant principal. Krissanne (better known as Kriss) taught biology, health and physical education, along with coaching cheerleading and gymnastics. She battled breast cancer, grieved through friends dying way too soon, and in 2014, fought her own battle with illness.
Through it all, the couple’s dedication to Columbus schools never wavered.
“She rode the student pep busses to away football and basketball games for many years,” O’Brien said. “She was one of those top spirit-support people at Columbus High School.”
On March 8, the Columbus School District Education Endowment will present Mike and Kriss, who died in December, 2014, with the third Cardinal Apple Lifetime Service to Education Award. The event runs 2-5 p.m. at Columbus Country Club. Past recipients include former superintendent Dick Mortimer and the late Rose Schmidt.
O’Brien said receiving the Cardinal Apple reflects the great partnership he had with Kriss, teaching at the high school for 32 years.
“The really neat thing about this is we were recognized as a partnership,” O’Brien said. “We tried very hard, as a couple, to be supportive of a lot of things at Columbus High School.”
O’Brien, a Columbus native, served as the Cardinals’ boys’ basketball and golf coach, along with teaching social studies. He later became an administrator, serving as athletic director and assistant principal.
While he retired several years ago, O’Brien’s work was far from finished. He’s volunteered as a coach, classroom helper at Columbus Middle School, served on the district’s facilities committee, Class of ’66 scholarship fund for CHS students, and is serving his second full term as a school board member.
Kriss, along with her teaching and coaching duties, volunteered for the Columbus United Fund and St. Vincent de Paul for many years.
Ev Dickman met Kriss while teaching in Columbus and formed a close friendship. Dickman said Kriss was always looking for ways to improve her teaching methods, including taking summer courses.
“She never did get her master’s degree because they always had her taking more classes to be up-to-date and certified on what she was teaching,” Dickman said. “But she did it and never complained.”
Dickman remembers Kriss always being present, whether it was keeping score at CHS sporting events or preparing lesson plans for substitute teachers.
“Even when she got breast cancer or was out with a pregnancy, she still tried to do the lesson plans for her sub,” Dickman said. “That always amazed me. She was so conscientious about doing the job right.”
Kriss’s devotion to help others extended beyond the classroom. When a teaching friend was sick with breast cancer, Kriss made time to visit. She brought meals and was there to listen.
“When that friend died, I said to Kriss, ‘Oh, I sure hope you’re around when I’m old and sick so you can take care of me,’” Dickman said “Of course, that wasn’t to be. But she was so devoted to all of her friends and wanted to be there for them. Whether it was a parent, teacher or a friend, Kriss was just top-notch.”
Dickman said Mike O’Brien, despite being a popular fixture in Columbus, had to navigate the sometimes bumpy waters as assistant principal.
“That’s the toughest job, I think, dealing with all the discipline. But he could just do it,” Dickman said. “I don’t know what Columbus would do without Mike O’Brien. He’s always just so humble, too. I can’t say enough about Mike and Kriss, they’re just wonderful.”
O’Brien said teaching in the same building as Kriss wasn’t always easy, but their affection for students, staff and administrators always came first.
“Kriss was very good at providing pro-active topics in human growth and development,” O’Brien said. “Whether it was AIDS, youth smoking, acceptance. Really getting across those key topics at that time for freshmen and sophomores. She was passionate about that.”
As a coach, O’Brien’s greatest achievement was leading the CHS boys’ basketball team to the 1992 state championship. The Cardinals fell to St. Croix Falls in double-overtime. Whether it was showing how to hit a crisp jumper or sinking a crucial birdie putt, O’Brien always embraced the instruction element of sports.
“I’ve always enjoyed teaching because it’s very important in a coaching situation,” O’Brien said. “Whatever it was at Columbus schools, I felt there was a teaching part going on.”
The March 8 Cardinal Apple Awards will feature a short program at 3 p.m., along with hors d’oeuvres and beverages. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased at the Columbus School District Office or the high school. Funds from the event go to benefit the endowment.
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.