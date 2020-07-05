Columbus celebrates Fourth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS — The City of Columbus relied on its area veterans to celebrate a subdued Fourth of July ceremony this year.

The Columbus Fourth of July Committee had earlier canceled the celebration in keeping with COVID-19 pandemic guidelines.

In a press release shared early Saturday, Jeff Krakow, Commandant of The Marine Corps League, wrote, “Leaders from the local veterans service organizations got together and have come up with a short program to celebrate our independence. This program will start at noon at the pavilion in Columbus Firemen’s Park.”

The plan was to march from the pavilion to the veterans monument, have a short speech, fire three volleys, play taps and dismiss.

“Everyone is welcome and encouraged to celebrate with us,” wrote Krakow. “There are no regulation requirements other than to respect each other as citizens of this great country. Thank you for showing respect and honor to our leaders, our warriors and all citizens.”

About 40 people of all ages gathered at the park. Skye Hunt played TAPS.

Veterans represented the Marine Corps League Detachment 359 (Beaver Dam), Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8090 (Columbus), American Legion Post 62 (Columbus) and VFW Post 2219 (Fall River).

Seventy-five-year-old veteran Tim Bacon joined the Color Guard with the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action flag for photos following the ceremony.

