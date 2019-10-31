While the recent weather has made it feel closer to Christmas than Halloween, the Columbus community celebrated a day filled with candy and crazy costumes Oct. 26.
Columbus held its annual Safe Trick or Treat event at the fire station. As in years past, the event drew a large crowd with trick-or-treaters dressed in some unique costumes.
Several local businesses set up tables with candy and prizes as children went from station-to-station filling bags with goodies.
In addition, children had the opportunity to visit a large fire truck on display, courtesy of the Columbus Fire Department. In the next several weeks, the city is planning events for the coming holiday season, including a holiday parade, wine walk, breakfast visit with Santa and the Holiday Train concert.
