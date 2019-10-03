Every fall, during the last Saturday in September, Columbus' Fireman's Park resembles Munich for a day.
Columbus' Odd Fellows chapter hosted its annual Oddtoberfest celebration Sept. 28 with events in the park and the historic pavilion. The fresh smell of brats cooking on the grill and the refreshing taste of beer was abundant during Saturday's event. In the upper level of the pavilion, Cercis Brewing Company provided its Oktoberfest brew, while couples danced the afternoon away to the polka sounds of Carol and the Keynotes.
A portion of the lower level was filled with artists and authors. Local author Valerie Biel Johnson hosted an art and author fair featuring a large turnout of Wisconsin-based writers and artists.
Oddtoberfest also featured bounce houses for children and a few classic cars from the Badger Antique Auto Club, along with other fun games and activities.
