As a young child, John Heasley sat in his living room, captivated by the images on his television set July 20, 1969.
Heasley, nine years old on that summer night, watched astronaut Neil Armstrong become the first man to step foot on the moon. It’s been nearly 50 years since that fateful voyage by the Apollo 11 crew, but Heasley still remembers it vividly.
“To me it looked like two ghosts walking around on the TV set, but what I knew was, we’re watching this live broadcast coming all the way from the moon,” Heasley said.
On July 2, Heasley from Driftless Stargazing, shared the story of the first men to walk on the moon with children at the Giants Steps presentation at Columbus Area Senior Center. The event, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the historic moon landing, was hosted by Columbus Public Library.
Giant Steps bridged multiple generations of space exploration. While Heasley highlighted the significance of the first moon landing in 1969, he said there’s a possibility children attending his presentation could witness people visiting Mars within their lifetimes.
Along with the Apollo 11 mission, Heasley talked about the importance of women and minorities to the dawn of American space exploration in the 1950s and 60s. Heasley told the story of engineer JoAnn Hardin Morgan, the only woman allowed in the control room when Apollo 11 landed on the moon.
“Some of the men still had a problem with her being there, but the commander insisted she be there,” Heasley said. “She was that important to the mission.”
Heasley also talked about software engineer Margaret Hamilton, who wrote computer codes for the mission, and Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson, three highly intelligent African-American women that served as math wizards during America’s early days of space exploration. Their story is documented in the 2016 film “Hidden Figures.”
Heasley noted some astronauts, such as African-American Capt. Ed Dwight, left the space program. While it’s unclear why Dwight quit, Heasley said racism could have been a factor.
“He could have been the first person in space but he was often overlooked,” Heasley said.
Heasley said Wisconsinites such as Deke Slayton from Sparta and Jim Lovell of Milwaukee were also instrumental in the space race. Overall, more than 400,000 Americans worked on the drive to the moon.
Heasley recalled the interesting tale of Alan Bean, the fourth person to walk on the moon in November 1969. Bean, of the Apollo 12 crew, is rarely mentioned in history, but became a remarkable artist after retiring from NASA. Bean’s paintings reflected thoughts on what he wished he could have done on the moon’s surface, such as tossing a football to a fellow crewmate and having all three of the voyage’s astronauts step foot on the moon, which couldn’t happen because one had to control the shuttle in orbit.
“He thought, ‘You know, I’ve already done the coolest thing I’m ever going to do with my life, I’ve walked on the moon,’” Heasley said. “He figured he had another 40, 50 years to live. He went back to school, studied, took courses and became a professional artist. His attitude was great because he realized he was the only artist who could paint what it was like to be on the moon.”
Bean’s paintings were especially unique because he used a sprinkle of moon dust in his work. While NASA didn’t allow to take particles with him, they did let him keep his badges and patches. Bean had them framed and, after a few years, noticed some dust on them … moon dust.
“He shredded his badges and patches, probably worth thousands of dollars, into little fibers,” Heasley said. “He mixes those fibers into his paint. For the rest of his career as a painter, he mixed a little bit of fiber and a little moon dust in his painting.”
Heasley played an audio clip of Armstrong’s iconic “one small step for man…” comment broadcast to homes around the world 50 years ago. Before ending the presentation, Heasley posed a small challenge to his young audience. He asked them to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing in two weeks, go on a mission to July 20, 2069 (the 100th anniversary) and to visit the Columbus library and read about going to space.
For more information, search “Driftless Stargazing LLC” on Facebook.
