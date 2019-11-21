Faith Lutheran Church, 120 Faith Dr. in Columbus, has placed a little library and little pantry on the south side edge of its parking lot. It is placed under a light so is visible for people of the community to drive up and share the items in it. Residents can place books in the little library and food items or paper products in the little pantry. During the winter months food items should not be placed in the pantry that could freeze and burst. Things like pasta and other dry goods would be fine. Please feel free to take items or leave items.
