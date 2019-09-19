Columbus City Council received a more detailed look at the future of its newest tax incremental financing district at the Sept. 17 Council meeting at City Hall.
This summer, the city approved a proposal to add a new TIF district, the city’s fifth, in a western portion of Columbus, near G.D. Roberts and Company and American Packaging Corporation. On Tuesday, the city approved a resolution “creating Tax Incremental District No. 5, approving its project plan and establishing its boundaries.”
City Administrator Patrick Vander Sanden has said in previous meetings that adding a new TIF would allow future growth for G.D Roberts and could attract additional business development. Municipalities typically create TIFs with tax incentives to attract businesses projecting the future payouts will be a boon for the city.
Brian Roemer, from Ehlers Associates, presented specifics on the TIF at Tuesday’s meeting. Roemer said the TIF’s value is assumed at $4.8 million. He said project costs will be about $2.5 million.
“We do not project that tax rate moving up or down in the future,” Roemer said.
Roemer said the city could offer development incentives as an option to entice businesses. Roemer said the TIF is expected to close in 2035, giving the city at least 15 years to bring in development with tax incentives. According to documents, the TIF was made effective Jan. 1, 2019.
“The way Columbus is laid out, you have that flexibility,” Roemer said. “If you need to extend the TIF, there is room for flexibility.”
Roemer said Columbus could create a TIF 6 in the future. In the past few years, the city has worked extensively to bring more business to its western section, especially west of Highway 151. Columbus did take a hit recently, however, when Hometown Shopko, Maurer’s Hometown Market and Ace Hardware closed last spring.
Resident interested in auditorium renovation
Andrew Gile addressed the Council during its Committee of the Whole meeting about plans to renovate the City Hall auditorium. Gile didn’t make a formal presentation, but plans to do so at a future meeting.
“I know groups have tried to renovate it in the past and have failed,” Gile said. “I do not plan to fail.”
Gile said he’s formed a non-profit 501c3, the Columbus Theater Association.
“Everyone I’ve talked to in Columbus thinks that’s a great idea; they would love to have a downtown theater,” Gile said. “But it always comes down to cost – how much? What I’ve found is everyone thinks they know, but doesn’t really know how much renovation will cost.”
Costs to renovate the auditorium above the city hall offices could range between $1.4-4 million, according to Gile.
“I’ve prepared for a very expensive renovation,” Gile said. “I have a business plan I’d like to present to the Council.”
The auditorium was active in the first part of the 20th Century, but hasn’t functioned in decades. Various renovation plans have been proposed through the years, but ultimately failed.
Dead end for Robbins Road
The Committee also discussed placing a dead end or no outlet sign at Robbins Road on the city’s west side.
Large semi-trucks frequently drive into Robbins Road for a shortcut, only to find no way to get out. Media Coordinator Lisa Wolf showed a cell phone video of a large semi backing up slowly for about five minutes then turning back onto Commercial Drive to proceed. Smaller cars, sport-utility vehicles, recreational vehicles and campers have also mistakenly proceeded down Robbins and have stopped abruptly to back out.
“It’s been causing some traffic issues,” said Council President Andy Traxler.
City officer reports
Mayor Mike Thom said summer street repairs should be completed by the end of the week. Crews have been working on crack filling along city streets.
On Sept. 16, Wisconsin Department of Transportation hosted an informational session on proposed Highway 89 (Farnham Street) work slated for 2022. Vander Sanden said the meeting was well attended. Most residents had questions about real estate acquisitions and where staking will take place.
