Columbus City Council approves budget changes, more funds available for pressing needs

“With purchasing the new street sweeper and with addressing the flooding problem at Second Ward Creek, it goes along with the city’s plan to mitigate storm water runoff,” Berner said. “You’re having less materials going into gutters and flowing into nearby lakes and streams.”

Berner said the city is in the first phase of a storm water improvement plan.

The Columbus Area Senior Center also needs a new roof. The budget adjustments will help fund roof repairs this year. Berner said it’s vital to address some facility needs this year, but delay others until the city develops a comprehensive plan, perhaps in the summer. City officials are placing work on its Roadmap 2050 project on hold until a new city administrator is hired.

“That will give you time to look at long-range planning,” Berner said. “The new administrator and the city is going to be dealing with some aging infrastructure. You’re also going to have some economic development opportunities and to be in a position to take advantage of them, you have to have debt capacity to do that.”