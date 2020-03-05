Columbus City Council approves contract for new administrator

Columbus City Council approved a contract for a new city administrator at its March 3 regular meeting at City Hall.
Also in the motion, the Council unanimously appointed Kyle Ellefson as administrator/treasurer. The treasurer role was added onto the job description as the city looked for candidates with a financial management background to fulfill needs at City Hall. The Council approved the agreement after a closed session Tuesday. A phone call to Ellefson's office seeking comment Thursday was not immediately returned.
Ellefson, currently the Johnson Creek village administrator, was one of five finalists. Other top candidates included Nick Osborne from Frederic, Wisconsin, Dana Schoening, Wichita Falls, Texas, Bradley Steckart, Wauwatosa and Jennifer Sweeney of Lodi.
City Clerk Pat Goebel said Ellefson’s hiring becomes official pending a background check and final employment agreement.
In Johnson Creek, a village of about 3,000 residents, the administrator manages several roles, including zoning administrator, public information officer and TIF district commissioner. According to the village’s website, the administrator is also responsible for coordinating public works projects, creating new methods and procedures for departments, and keeping the village board and president updated on results. Ellefson has worked with the village clerk-treasurer to manage financial resources and led preparation of the annual capital budget.
In a recent interview, Mayor Mike Thom said it’s important to the city to hire a candidate with previous budget-planning experience. Ellefson will also be tasked with working on a five-year capital improvement plan and the long-range Road Map 2050 initiative.
Last week, the council held interviews with the five finalists. The candidates toured the city and met with staff. On Feb. 29, they completed an emotional intelligence test and a writing exercise.
“It was a very long day, but I was very proud of the process,” Thom said.
The mayor said city staff appreciated having a significant role in the hiring process.
You have free articles remaining.
Hibbard public hearing
The city will host a public hearing Tuesday, March 10 on the proposed Hibbard Street reconstruction project. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
Interim City Administrator Dave Berner said residents will have a better understanding of special assessment costs at the hearing. City Engineer Jason Lietha will present an updated project report. Berner said the Committee of the Whole will review a preliminary resolution on special assessments at a future meeting.
“Legal notifications have been published and notifications have been mailed to residents, along with a copy of the engineer’s report,” Berner said. “It’s also available at the clerk’s office (at City Hall).”
The Council’s next regular meeting has been rescheduled to Monday, March 16, 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. Thom said it was moved from March 17 to allow council members and staff to attend the Wisconsin Agribusiness Dinner the same evening.
Storm water project
Also on Tuesday, the Council approved a storm water project for a portion of Second Ward Creek running through Fireman’s Park.
Director of Public Works Zach Navin said the project should reduce major flooding issues at the park, especially near the dear pen. DPW had to close an area near the pen last year due to a large sink hole. The department will work with Columbia County and Navin said it should be finished in about two weeks, weather dependent.
Navin said the project includes a 430-foot section from the bridge next to the pen to the American Legion building.
“It will happen as soon as we have good enough weather to get out there,” Navin said. “It will be turned into an open ditch. We’ll put a nice rip-wrap there to match what is upstream and it will run completely outside of the pen from the deer park so there is still access to feed the deer.”
The Council approved the purchase of a street sweeper for $149,750. The city will receive $10,000 by trading in an old model. Also at the meeting, the city approved more than $56,000 to the police department for purchasing new radios. Chief Dennis Weiner said the radios are a necessity to allow the department to communicate with Columbia County law enforcement and other agencies. Weiner said the county will begin implementing a new system later this year.
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.