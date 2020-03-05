Columbus City Council approves contract for new administrator

The Council’s next regular meeting has been rescheduled to Monday, March 16, 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. Thom said it was moved from March 17 to allow council members and staff to attend the Wisconsin Agribusiness Dinner the same evening.

Storm water project

Also on Tuesday, the Council approved a storm water project for a portion of Second Ward Creek running through Fireman’s Park.

Director of Public Works Zach Navin said the project should reduce major flooding issues at the park, especially near the dear pen. DPW had to close an area near the pen last year due to a large sink hole. The department will work with Columbia County and Navin said it should be finished in about two weeks, weather dependent.

Navin said the project includes a 430-foot section from the bridge next to the pen to the American Legion building.

“It will happen as soon as we have good enough weather to get out there,” Navin said. “It will be turned into an open ditch. We’ll put a nice rip-wrap there to match what is upstream and it will run completely outside of the pen from the deer park so there is still access to feed the deer.”

The Council approved the purchase of a street sweeper for $149,750. The city will receive $10,000 by trading in an old model. Also at the meeting, the city approved more than $56,000 to the police department for purchasing new radios. Chief Dennis Weiner said the radios are a necessity to allow the department to communicate with Columbia County law enforcement and other agencies. Weiner said the county will begin implementing a new system later this year.

