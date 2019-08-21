Columbus will add a fifth tax incremental financing district to the city.
In a unanimous approval, the City Council voted at its Aug. 20 meeting at City Hall to authorize the creation of TIF 5. The TIF will allow for the expansion of Columbus-based G.D. Roberts and Company, a manufacturing business owned by Nathan Roberts. The new TIF, which would be a mixed-use property, would also allow the city to potentially attracted residential and commercial businesses to the area. G.D. Roberts is located at 100 Continental Drive.
“There is going to be many different pieces to go along with this but the first is to approve this resolution, it puts everything into motion,” Mayor Mike Thom said.
A TIF helps attract businesses to municipal land with various incentives, while in turn, the municipality typically receives tax benefits for years to come, especially if the TIF is successful. Columbus intends to move quickly on TIF 5 to ensure 2019 tax rates are locked in. In a memo to the Council, City Administrator Patrick Vander Sanden wrote, “the urgency to establish a TID #5 is to have it in place and functional in case development activity is commenced yet this calendar year, so that the Jan. 1, 2019 values can be used as the base value for the TID and not Jan. 1, 2020.”
Also on Tuesday, the Council approved hiring Ehlers Associates, a Waukesha-based business management consultant, to help form a TIF project plan. According to the city, Ehlers would charge $15,000 for the work. Since the project plan was not anticipated for this year, the city will have to use money from its general fund to cover costs.
“While we can search for current budgeted funds, one way to approach this would be to have the general fund loan the amount necessary for the project plan to the new TID #5 fund, and then have the future tax increment generated by TID #5 pay the general fund back,” Vander Sanden wrote in a memo to Council.
Vander Sanden said a similar payment plan was approved for TID 3. TIF 5 would consist of seven land parcels of about 40 acres, stretching from APG Way to Industrial Drive. According to the city, the assessed total value of the TIF is more than $5.7 million.
Purchase of new servers
Due to unexpected expenses, the city has to dig deeper into its funds to cover specific needs.
On Tuesday, Columbus approved a contract with OnTech Systems, a computer consultant from Menomonee Falls, to purchase new server equipment. At the beginning of the year, the city wasn’t expecting to replace its servers but the time has come. Keegan Bolstad, an OnTech sales manager, said the new servers could be installed next week.
The new server equipment, costing $30,904, would come with a backup system. Vander Sanden said funding for the servers would have to come from undesignated funds since the city has had to dip into its contingency fund for several items this year.
“This isn’t something we budgeted for but obviously we didn’t plan for the servers to be in the condition they’re in, so we’re going to address the funding issue,” said Mayor Mike Thom.
Municipal Court running smoothly
Judge Ed Schellin provided an update on the newly-formed Columbus Municipal Court.
The court was recently reformed and began proceedings earlier this summer. Schellin invited council members to sit in on an upcoming session, which are open to the public.
“My perception is the informed public really appreciates the municipal court being back in Columbus,” Schellin said. “It started here some time ago with the joint court, since then it’s moved around but I appreciate it being back here and I appreciate the city in getting it up and running.”
Schellin said between the second and third session, court usage increased by 153 percent. The judge said the sessions, held on Wednesdays, usually deal with citations and other minor violations.
Through diligent work by city officials, Columbus was able to reestablish the court in less than a year.
“Some said we couldn’t do it that fast,” Schellin said.
Street work almost done
Vander Sanden said the bulk of city street work has been completed. He said a portion of work along Waterloo Street should be finished by county crews next week. Wolf Paving worked on a mill and overlay project along several city streets.
“The new pavement should be safe to drive on and that is complete,” Vander Sanden said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)