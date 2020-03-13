Columbus City Council candidates make their pitch to voters

“First, we need to repair or replace our crumbling roads, and address the storm water and flooding issue. This includes reviewing and updating the city’s long term plan to address more infrastructure needs in a logical and timely scale,” Gray said. “Second, we need to seek out ways to grow our city with new housing and business opportunities. Columbus’ location makes it an ideal city to start filling the housing need not only for our current residents, but for residents of surrounding areas. As a realtor, I work with a lot of families looking to move to Columbus, but they ultimately cannot find a place to live in the city. Our city has a lot going for it, and I think most of our citizens are ready to see it grow and prosper. It’s important to focus our efforts not only on the needed repairs or fancy new buildings in the city’s long-term plan, but to look forward to increasing our economy so we have the necessary tax base of citizens to support them.”