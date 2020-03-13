Columbus City Council candidates make their pitch to voters

Columbus City Council will look a bit different in a few weeks as at least two new members will join the seven-member governing body following the spring election.
Heading into the April 7 election, three candidates are running for as many open seats. Incumbent Ian Gray, along with Paul Pyfferoen and Mike McCabe, are hoping to represent Districts 1, 2 and 3, respectively. Eric Ravnikar, who was running against Gray, dropped out of the race. Ravnikar confirmed his decision in a text message to the Columbus Journal.
“I’m sorry to say that I will not be continuing my campaign for District 1,” Ravnikar wrote. “Family and career needs have changed my time and availability and I will not be able to attend most Council meetings as things stand now.”
As they prepare for the election, the three remaining candidates shared their views with the Columbus Journal.
Ian Gray
Gray is fairly new to the Council, having been appointed to an open seat last spring. Gray hasn’t shied away from providing input on many issues facing the city and has been outspoken on a variety of topics.
Gray, a RE/MAX Preferred real estate agent, has always felt the need to serve. He began working in his grandmother’s store at age 13. After graduating high school in 2001, Gray joined the U.S. Air Force, serving as a security forces flight chief. After completing his military career overseas, Gray returned to Wisconsin and worked in the beauty industry.
In 2012, Gray started working as a car salesman in Madison and in recent years, transition to the real estate market. Gray said his time in the Air Force and business field has prepared him to be an effective leader. He’s also not afraid to oppose fellow Council members on issues he’s passionate about.
“I’m running for a second term because I want to stand up and continue to represent the citizens of Columbus,” Gray said. “It’s no secret that I have been the only member voting on the side of the citizens against the rest of the Council and mayor on key issues. I believe it is important to best represent our residents and their wants and needs, as opposed to the desires or dreams of an administration. That’s why I stand up for our residents on the issues they bring to me, and encourage more involvement from the community.”
In recent months, Gray has opposed charging Hibbard Street residents special assessments for sidewalk installation and voiced his support for removing the Udey Dam. The dam, while deemed historic, poses flood risks for city residents, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
“The biggest accomplishment since I’ve been on Council is also one of the biggest failures,” Gray said. “Hibbard Street was an accomplishment in that the street will be getting some much needed improvements. It was also an accomplishment in the outpouring of community involvement and people voicing their opinions. Unfortunately, it didn’t go the direction the residents had hoped, but it did ignite a passion for involvement and it did get some much needed repairs scheduled.”
Gray believes Columbus’ lack of growth and aging/inadequate infrastructure is an issue that needs to be addressed. Gray has a couple key goals if he gets re-elected to a full-term April 7.
“First, we need to repair or replace our crumbling roads, and address the storm water and flooding issue. This includes reviewing and updating the city’s long term plan to address more infrastructure needs in a logical and timely scale,” Gray said. “Second, we need to seek out ways to grow our city with new housing and business opportunities. Columbus’ location makes it an ideal city to start filling the housing need not only for our current residents, but for residents of surrounding areas. As a realtor, I work with a lot of families looking to move to Columbus, but they ultimately cannot find a place to live in the city. Our city has a lot going for it, and I think most of our citizens are ready to see it grow and prosper. It’s important to focus our efforts not only on the needed repairs or fancy new buildings in the city’s long-term plan, but to look forward to increasing our economy so we have the necessary tax base of citizens to support them.”
Paul Pyfferoen
Pyfferoen, who grew up in Milwaukee, moved to Columbus about 10 years ago.
Pyfferoen earned a bachelor’s degree in Architectural Studies from UW-Milwaukee. As the recession sunk in more than a decade ago, Pyfferoen had a difficult time finding work. He commuted to the Milwaukee area from Columbus for a couple years to continue working. Pyfferoen accepted a position in Madison and works in a consulting firm as a specifications writer.
Pyfferoen said he was encouraged by a few Council members and Mayor Mike Thom to run. He currently serves on three city boards and committees and volunteers for the Columbus-Fall River Food Pantry.
“There are a lot of people out there complaining about the city,” Pyfferoen said. “Rather than just talk about it, let’s step up to the plate and try to help do something about it.”
Pyfferoen said Columbus faces similar issues as most small towns in the country: an underutilized downtown stemming from the development of a major bypass built decades ago. In Columbus’ case, the expansion of Highway 151 30 years ago moved most development to the west side of the city.
“It’s really difficult now for people to be intrigued enough to come into Columbus because they can just go right around the outside,” Pyfferoen said.
The candidate also believes there are too many worn-down, unoccupied storefronts in downtown Columbus. On the west side, Pyfferoen said the loss of Shopko and adjacent grocery market and hardware store was a significant blow to economic expansion. He also wants to see the city fix blighted properties to attract more residents.
Pyfferoen would also like to see the aging auditorium above City Hall renovated. The auditorium has not been used regularly since at least the 1940s. Through the years, groups have attempted to raise funds to restore it, but renovation could cost millions. Pyfferoen believes it’s a hidden gem worth pursuing.
“It’s a way of bringing more people to our downtown,” Pyfferoen said.
Mike McCabe
McCabe recently moved to Columbus last year but is looking for ways to give back to the community.
McCabe, a former Portage resident, serves on the city Tourism Committee and has purchased property in downtown Columbus.
“Columbus seemed like a nice little town with some history,” McCabe said. “I wanted to get more involved in the community so I thought, let’s give it a shot.”
While McCabe does see the need for downtown improvement, recent business openings have him optimistic for the city’s future.
“Columbus is actually in a good upswing now,” McCabe said. “Since I’ve moved here there have been two new restaurants that have opened downtown and the work that’s been done on the Fireman’s Park Pavilion the past couple years has been really nice. I would like to see the downtown thrive more, but it’s getting there.”
McCabe wants to see Columbus expand its tourism attractions, prompting families to move here. He believes the area could attract more industries to boost the local economy.
“I lived in Portage for about 10 years and it was a little too big; I never got involved with the local government there,” McCabe said. “I really like Columbus and just want to get more involved in the community.
“I just want to make good, common sense decision and do what’s best for the community.”
