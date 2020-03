Due to precautions with the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Columbus City Council meeting for March 16 has been cancelled. It will be rescheduled to a future date.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Please watch the city’s website - cityofcolumbuswi.com or check the city’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CityofColumbusWI/ for information on the new meeting date.

Any questions, please call City Hall at 920-623-5900.