Columbus City Council member pushes for Udey Dam removal

“We need some expert opinion on this,” Johnson said. “Especially since it was rebuilt not too long ago. I’m hesitant to seek an application for a grant, get community feedback saying to go in the opposite direction and then say we don’t want the money. I don’t think you should do something that major then say, ‘Oh, we changed our minds.’”

“We’re not going to tear down the dam tomorrow,” Gray said. “It’s just us seeking money. If it’s not logical to do it, (the DNR) won’t approve it.”

The DNR application is due by the end of February, giving the city few days to garner feedback, prepare documents, and submit for approval. Reid said it would be foolish to push it through so quickly and without community support.

“I think the DNR would like to get rid of all dams, that’s just my assumption,” Thom said. “I would like to see a model of the flood plain; if the dam gets removed, how does it affect it?”

Since the Udey Dam is a point of contention, Thom is hesitant to pursue its removal, especially with the city looking for a new administrator. The mayor said the dam’s future could be considered in the Road Map 2050 project. In addition, Interim Administrator Dave Berner is working on a five-year plan which could address the dam.

“It would be a lot to throw at a new administrator coming in,” Thom said. “But it’s something we could get in for our long-term planning.”

