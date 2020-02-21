Columbus City Council member pushes for Udey Dam removal

Columbus’ Udey Dam has been a lighting-rod topic among local residents for many years: historical landmark worth preserving or nuisance ready for removal?
Columbus City Council Member Ian Gray favors the latter. Gray, appointed to the Council last spring, believes removing the 103-year-old dam would ease flooding concerns for Columbus residents. Udey Dam regulates water flow along the Crawfish River near Campbell Street.
On Feb. 17, during the Committee of the Whole meeting at City Hall, Gray said there are Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources grants available to remove the dam.
“It’s never had any real value,” Gray said. “It floods homes. If we can get a grant to get rid of it, we should do so.”
Council President Andy Traxler said Gray provided little information on the grant application prior to Monday’s meeting.
“There are no supporting documents here,” Traxler said. “I don’t feel comfortable moving forward on this without more information.”
Gray requested to have the topic placed on the agenda, but wasn’t sure if it would be listed until it was published Feb. 14.
“Flooding is a major issue in Columbus and it’s not going away,” Gray said. “If removing the dam could potentially lessen the impact on our residents we need to make it happen and do something.”
In a Columbus 980 News video in 2018, Rob Davis, a water management engineer for the DNR, said Udey Dam is “primarily recreational” and considered a “high hazard” dam.
“The hazard rating of a dam is based on what would be impacted if the dam were to fail,” Davis said in the video. “Potential loss of life if the dam were to fail, meaning the structure could be impacted or inundated up to two feet in depth.”
Fellow council members, including Mayor Mike Thom, said the city needs more DNR information, along with input from residents, before ripping out the historic dam. Council Member Trina Reid said the city could consider the grant application in the near future, but would like a more comprehensive report from the DNR.
Council Member Ed Johnson said he’s heard of an Army Corps of Engineers’ report detailing the dam’s effects filed several years ago. Johnson hopes the report can be found, either in City Hall archives, or through the Corps of Engineers to give the city better direction.
“The dam probably should go down, but I’m not an engineer,” Johnson said. “This was a hot-button topic several years ago in the city and I think residents should have some notice before we go in and take it down.”
According to a historic landmark plaque, the dam was renovated from 2010-2011. In the video, Davis said he worked with Columbus on the reconstruction.
“We need some expert opinion on this,” Johnson said. “Especially since it was rebuilt not too long ago. I’m hesitant to seek an application for a grant, get community feedback saying to go in the opposite direction and then say we don’t want the money. I don’t think you should do something that major then say, ‘Oh, we changed our minds.’”
“We’re not going to tear down the dam tomorrow,” Gray said. “It’s just us seeking money. If it’s not logical to do it, (the DNR) won’t approve it.”
The DNR application is due by the end of February, giving the city few days to garner feedback, prepare documents, and submit for approval. Reid said it would be foolish to push it through so quickly and without community support.
“I think the DNR would like to get rid of all dams, that’s just my assumption,” Thom said. “I would like to see a model of the flood plain; if the dam gets removed, how does it affect it?”
Since the Udey Dam is a point of contention, Thom is hesitant to pursue its removal, especially with the city looking for a new administrator. The mayor said the dam’s future could be considered in the Road Map 2050 project. In addition, Interim Administrator Dave Berner is working on a five-year plan which could address the dam.
“It would be a lot to throw at a new administrator coming in,” Thom said. “But it’s something we could get in for our long-term planning.”
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.