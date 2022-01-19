Columbus City Council moves meeting dates that were on election dates

COLUMBUS – The Columbus City Council moved meeting dates in February and April in order to give the city clerk staff the time to attend to the needs of the spring primary and spring election.
City Council President Ian Gray proposed moving the Feb. 15 meeting dated to Feb. 16 and the April 5 date to April 4. The city council approved the dates.
Columbus will have a primary. Columbus school board has two seats up for election, which are three year terms, and are currently held by Keith Loppnow and Mike O’Brien. Loppnow filed non-candidacy papers. Those filing papers for positions on the board are: Michelle Stark, Adam Pulver, Martha Rule, Mike O’Brien, Chris Roelke, Corey Ohlson-Rappe and Joseph Hammer.
City officials will ask voters in an April referendum: “Shall the City of Columbus Stormwater Utility be permitted to charge its customers for maintenance and operation of storm water management facilities and infrastructure without reducing the levy limit for fees collected?”
A “yes” vote authorizes the city to collect fees without reducing the tax levy by a corresponding amount in order to meet state levy limits.
Columbus will be hosting the second listening session on Jan. 25 to gather input from residents regarding the storm water utility. Residents are invited to participate in-person (masks required) at the Fireman's Pavilion, located at 1049 Park Ave,, Columbus, WI 53925 or via Zoom (contact City Hall at 920-623-5900 to request access info.
After a brief presentation of information about the storm water utility, the public will have a chance to share concerns, give comments and ask questions. There will be a third and final listening session on March 1.
Oddtoberfest returns to Columbus
Oddtoberfest001.jpg
Oddtoberfest002.jpg
Oddtoberfest003.jpg
Oddtoberfest004.jpg
Oddtoberfest005.jpg
Oddtoberfest006.jpg
Oddtoberfest007.jpg
Oddtoberfest008.jpg
Oddtoberfest009.jpg
Oddtoberfest010.jpg
Oddtoberfest011.jpg
Oddtoberfest012.jpg
Oddtoberfest013.jpg
Oddtoberfest014.jpg
Oddtoberfest015.jpg
Oddtoberfest016.jpg
Oddtoberfest017.jpg
Oddtoberfest018.jpg
Oddtoberfest019.jpg
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.