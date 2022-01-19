 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Columbus City Council moves meeting dates that were on election dates
Columbus City Council moves meeting dates that were on election dates

Columbus City Hall

 TERRI PEDERSON, Daily Citizen

COLUMBUS – The Columbus City Council moved meeting dates in February and April in order to give the city clerk staff the time to attend to the needs of the spring primary and spring election.

A small percentage of voters and witnesses made mistakes on their absentee ballot certificates in 2020. Here are some examples of the kinds of errors that were either allowed or corrected by the clerk in order to permit the ballot to be counted.

City Council President Ian Gray proposed moving the Feb. 15 meeting dated to Feb. 16 and the April 5 date to April 4. The city council approved the dates.

Columbus will have a primary. Columbus school board has two seats up for election, which are three year terms, and are currently held by Keith Loppnow and Mike O’Brien. Loppnow filed non-candidacy papers. Those filing papers for positions on the board are: Michelle Stark, Adam Pulver, Martha Rule, Mike O’Brien, Chris Roelke, Corey Ohlson-Rappe and Joseph Hammer.

City officials will ask voters in an April referendum: “Shall the City of Columbus Stormwater Utility be permitted to charge its customers for maintenance and operation of storm water management facilities and infrastructure without reducing the levy limit for fees collected?”

A “yes” vote authorizes the city to collect fees without reducing the tax levy by a corresponding amount in order to meet state levy limits.

Columbus will be hosting the second listening session on Jan. 25 to gather input from residents regarding the storm water utility. Residents are invited to participate in-person (masks required) at the Fireman's Pavilion, located at 1049 Park Ave,, Columbus, WI 53925 or via Zoom (contact City Hall at 920-623-5900 to request access info.

After a brief presentation of information about the storm water utility, the public will have a chance to share concerns, give comments and ask questions. There will be a third and final listening session on March 1.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

