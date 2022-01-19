Columbus City Council moves meeting dates that were on election dates

COLUMBUS – The Columbus City Council moved meeting dates in February and April in order to give the city clerk staff the time to attend to the needs of the spring primary and spring election.

City Council President Ian Gray proposed moving the Feb. 15 meeting dated to Feb. 16 and the April 5 date to April 4. The city council approved the dates.

Columbus will have a primary. Columbus school board has two seats up for election, which are three year terms, and are currently held by Keith Loppnow and Mike O’Brien. Loppnow filed non-candidacy papers. Those filing papers for positions on the board are: Michelle Stark, Adam Pulver, Martha Rule, Mike O’Brien, Chris Roelke, Corey Ohlson-Rappe and Joseph Hammer.

City officials will ask voters in an April referendum: “Shall the City of Columbus Stormwater Utility be permitted to charge its customers for maintenance and operation of storm water management facilities and infrastructure without reducing the levy limit for fees collected?”

A “yes” vote authorizes the city to collect fees without reducing the tax levy by a corresponding amount in order to meet state levy limits.