Columbus City Council schedules special assessment hearing for Hibbard reconstruction

Columbus City Council approved March 10 as the date for a special assessment public hearing regarding the controversial Hibbard Street reconstruction project.
The project includes new road surface, curb and gutter and other items, including sidewalks. For the past few months, Hibbard residents have voiced concerns about the project, especially plans to install sidewalks. Citing a city ordinance to include sidewalks in street reconstruction, the Council approved a resolution to move forward with the work at its Jan. 21 meeting.
During its regular meeting Feb. 4 at City Hall, the Council scheduled the special assessment hearing for March 10, 6:30 p.m. in the chambers. At the hearing, the public will have an opportunity to review City Engineer Jason Lietha’s reconstruction plans and provide feedback.
Lietha said reconstruction should begin May 11. City Attorney Paul Johnson said two notices should be sent to residents notifying them of the hearing. Letters are scheduled to be sent by Feb. 20.
Council Member Ian Gray believes residents should have more time to receive notices. Johnson said the March 10 meeting is the beginning of the assessment process. The attorney said additional meetings could be scheduled in the future to determine final tax assessments.
“That’s not a requirement, that’s not a legal issue, it’s a practical issue more than anything else because you are the ones who have heard all this and have the best knowledge,” Johnson said. “May 11 is when construction starts, so you have a window, but if you have the public hearing March 10, you now have some more time if you need to make adjustments over two or three (Council) meetings to do so.”
Council President Andy Traxler wants to move the project forward, not burdening the next City Council, which starts its term in mid-April. Based on a timeline provided from Lietha, the Council could approve a final special assessment March 17.
“The first meeting I had as a City Council member there was decision on something I wasn’t a part of and was a very controversial and contiguous issue,” Traxler said. “We started this process and the Council should finish it.”
You have free articles remaining.
Mayor Mike Thom said construction bids are due Feb. 19, so Lietha will have little time to send notice letters.
New city hires
Interim City Administrator Dave Berner announced the recent addition of several new employees.
Troy Kehoe was hired to work at the Columbus Wastewater Treatment Plant as a laborer. Kehoe previously spent seven years at the city’s department of public works. Jacob Boness was promoted within the department to fill Kehoe’s position.
Also hired was Pamela Fredrick, the city’s new human resources administrator. Frederick begins Feb. 24. Frederick, a Columbus resident, has more than 13 years of human resources experience, according to Berner.
Tony Weber was hired by the department of public works for a maintenance position. Weber previously worked at Enerpac as hydraulic cylinder manufacturer. Berner said Weber has expertise in snow removal, welding fabrication and landscaping.
On Jan. 27, Rebecca Dean Bottom was hired as court clerk. Dean Bottom replaces Becky Poetter who accepted a position in Beaver Dam.
“We are in transition and those were some important positions that needed to be filled,” Berner said.
In his report to the Council, Thom praised Administrative Assistant Cailin Lueders for her seven years of service to the city. Lueders plans to retire Feb. 13. Thom said Lueders put off retirement for a couple months to work with Berner and the new human resources director as the city continues its search for a new full-time administrator.
“Her dedication and obvious sense of obligation to put us in a good position was greatly appreciated,” Thom said. “I believe anyone who’s worked with Cailin clearly saw her dedication to handle any project from inception to completion.”
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.