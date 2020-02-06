Columbus City Council schedules special assessment hearing for Hibbard reconstruction

Columbus City Council approved March 10 as the date for a special assessment public hearing regarding the controversial Hibbard Street reconstruction project.

The project includes new road surface, curb and gutter and other items, including sidewalks. For the past few months, Hibbard residents have voiced concerns about the project, especially plans to install sidewalks. Citing a city ordinance to include sidewalks in street reconstruction, the Council approved a resolution to move forward with the work at its Jan. 21 meeting.

During its regular meeting Feb. 4 at City Hall, the Council scheduled the special assessment hearing for March 10, 6:30 p.m. in the chambers. At the hearing, the public will have an opportunity to review City Engineer Jason Lietha’s reconstruction plans and provide feedback.

Lietha said reconstruction should begin May 11. City Attorney Paul Johnson said two notices should be sent to residents notifying them of the hearing. Letters are scheduled to be sent by Feb. 20.

Council Member Ian Gray believes residents should have more time to receive notices. Johnson said the March 10 meeting is the beginning of the assessment process. The attorney said additional meetings could be scheduled in the future to determine final tax assessments.