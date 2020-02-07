Columbus Club House hosting Valentine Dinner and Auction

The Columbus Club House is holding it’s annual Valentine Dinner and Auction fundraiser Feb. 15 at Kestrel Ridge Golf Course, 900 Avalon Rd. Doors open at 5 p.m.. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., with bucket raffles, a silent auction and mystery boxes.
Included in the ticket price is the family-style, sit down dinner featuring stuffed chicken breasts and tenderloin tips.
The dinner will be catered by Kestrel Ridge Golf Course and begins at 7 p.m., followed by the live auction.
Raffle and auction items include electronics, meat packages, works by local artisans, hand crafted items, sports memorabilia, hotel and restaurant certificates and much, more.
Tickets are available for the 50/50 raffle, the winner will be drawn at the event; however, participants need not be present to win.
Event tickets are $25 per person. A pre-purchase of eight tickets allows us to seat your party together at a reserved table. For more information, or to purchase dinner and raffle tickets, call Columbus Club House at 920-623-4449.
Alternatively, you can also e-mail Club House at Columbus.club.house@gmail.com or cch.fundraiser@gmail.com.
For those unable to attend, donations can be mailed to Columbus Club House, P.O. Box 48, Columbus, WI 53925.
Columbus Club House is a non-profit, state-licensed, before and after school program for children in Kindergarten through age 12.
It has served the community for more than 30 years and depends on financial and service support from local businesses, industry, service clubs, faith based organizations and individual community members.
Proceeds from the event are used for the general budget to assure continuation of the program operation. No child is turned away because of a family’s inability to pay.