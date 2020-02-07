Columbus Club House hosting Valentine Dinner and Auction

The Columbus Club House is holding it’s annual Valentine Dinner and Auction fundraiser Feb. 15 at Kestrel Ridge Golf Course, 900 Avalon Rd. Doors open at 5 p.m.. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., with bucket raffles, a silent auction and mystery boxes.

Included in the ticket price is the family-style, sit down dinner featuring stuffed chicken breasts and tenderloin tips.

The dinner will be catered by Kestrel Ridge Golf Course and begins at 7 p.m., followed by the live auction.

Raffle and auction items include electronics, meat packages, works by local artisans, hand crafted items, sports memorabilia, hotel and restaurant certificates and much, more.

Tickets are available for the 50/50 raffle, the winner will be drawn at the event; however, participants need not be present to win.

Event tickets are $25 per person. A pre-purchase of eight tickets allows us to seat your party together at a reserved table. For more information, or to purchase dinner and raffle tickets, call Columbus Club House at 920-623-4449.

Alternatively, you can also e-mail Club House at Columbus.club.house@gmail.com or cch.fundraiser@gmail.com.