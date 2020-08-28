Columbus collector gives up business; diverse antiques to be auctioned off

A dream has faded away for Darvin Frey as his business, Badger Motor Car Co., has closed its doors for good.
Frey, 50, took a chance on the historic Carl Ibisch property at 336 N. Spring St., Columbus, in 2015 by turning it into a three-story showcase for his eclectic collection of old cars, classic motorcycles, vintage goods, art and oddities. The name for new establishment was selected as a nod to a former city business that made vehicles from 1909-1911 on Baden Street.
But Badger Motor Car Co. wasn’t just a museum, it was also a tavern — certainly not a place one would expect a recovering alcoholic to operate. Frey said he had been sober about 10 years and felt he’d crossed the threshold of not being tempted to drink when he chose to open the business.
“I wanted all types of people to come and see the diverse items I’ve collected over the years and serving beer in Wisconsin is a good way to create foot traffic,” he said. “If this was only a museum the revenue source wouldn’t have been there.”
His business model proved to be successful as patrons flocked to the century-old former concrete burial vault factory to have a beverage and look around. It became commonplace to hear patrons strike up a conversation about something they recalled owning or using from years past.
“Nostalgic thinking and having a drink go hand in hand; it’s a neat mix and I’ve really enjoyed talking with customers,” Frey said.
But after pouring thousands of dollars and countless hours into the venture, running the business took its toll on Frey’s well-being.
Frey said he’s struggled with mental health issues since he was a teenager, which is when he started drinking as a coping mechanism. Suffering from obsessive compulsive disorder, anxiety and depression, he began losing weight and had great difficulty sleeping last year.
“One night in November I hit the wall, and I got together with my family and we decided hospitalization was necessary. I’ve been focusing on myself for months and am doing much better now. Exercise is helping, but something has to give and it needs to be this place. My kids need me healthy,” he said.
So in a few weeks, Frey’s massive collection that fills more than 9,000 square feet of his building will be auctioned off in a two-day event taking place both online and in person.
Wayne Yoder, owner of Wautoma-based W. Yoder Auction, estimates Frey’s unique items could fetch in the neighborhood of $250,000 to $500,000.
“Usually, when we find collections they kind of lean towards signs or toys or something like that. It’s rare to find a little bit of everything like this sale has to offer,” he said.
Frey is passionate about telling stories of how and where he acquired many of his antiques. He called his dad a “classic car guy” and said he grew up watching his parents collect and restore antiques and that piqued his interest. And he credits his mentor and friend, the late Arthur Spanjar, with helping him discriminate which pieces were worthy of owning.
“Not everything that is old should be displayed. Arthur’s collection was inspiring and he told me to try to buy items that were obscure, unusual or unique,” recalled Frey.
One of Frey’s most loved pieces is the large vintage printing press he purchased from Spanjar that still houses the original metal Hamilton plates in its cabinet drawers. He also counts a 1927 hand-built locomotive and a Model-T among his favorites.
“There are going to be a few things that are going to be hard to sell but at the same time it’s going to bring a sense of relief. The saying ‘possessions can possess you’ is very true and I’m looking forward to becoming somewhat of a minimalist,” he said.
Frey said because he’s always been fascinated by different aspects of design, his collection will appeal to a broad range of buyers. He expects his mid-century modern pieces to fetch a good price because the market for that is hot right now. Antiques tend to vary in price based on what’s trendy at the moment.
Since opening Badger Motor Car Co., he has added quite a bit of local items to his mix. He joked that when people didn’t want their stuff anymore it was dropped off at the bar for him.
“Free or cheap stuff is my favorite. Finding something, putting a little work into it and bringing it back to life is great,” he said.
There are many items of local interest up for auction, including an early wooden crate from Columbus’ Kurth Brewery, an antique bar from a Fall River tavern, Dr. Cheli’s office door (‘The doc probably delivered everybody in town over the age of 55.’) and a safe from Farmers & Merchants Union Bank in which Frey had placed the bar’s ATM.
Beer memorabilia and transportation related pieces are also prevalent in the collection. One thing people won’t see in the auction is Frey’s vintage motorcycles as he sold almost 30 of them to private buyers.
W. Yoder Auction is conducting the auction over two days on Sept. 11 and 12, beginning at 9 a.m. each day. Items have been cataloged and are being sold in lots. A preview inspection date has been set for Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pre-bids are already being taken online.
Yoder said there will be approximately 1,000 lots to bid on and he expects to do 100 an hour. Those concerned about COVID-19 are encouraged to bid online from home.
“I always say you should have your mind made up ahead of time on what you want to spend and don’t think about it or you may miss it,” he said.
Frey said his plans following the auction are still up in the air. He will be selling the property that Badger Motor Car Co. currently sits on as well as the out buildings through a realtor, although he anticipates that will take some time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Both my high school English teachers have actually encouraged me to write a book about my struggles with alcoholism and mental illness, so that’s a thought,” he said. “I’m really handy so I’m considering doing small home repairs for people because it could be flexible with my kids’ schedules. Whatever I do will have to be low stress for a few years to keep me on track.”
bmc.jpg
IMG_9372.JPG
IMG_9373.JPG
IMG_9374.JPG
IMG_9375.JPG
IMG_9376.JPG
IMG_9377.JPG
IMG_9378.JPG
IMG_9379.JPG
IMG_9380 (2).JPG
IMG_9381.JPG
IMG_9382.JPG
IMG_9383.JPG
IMG_9384.JPG
IMG_9386.JPG
IMG_9387.JPG
IMG_9388 (2).JPG
IMG_9389.JPG
IMG_9390.JPG
IMG_9391.JPG
IMG_9392 (2).JPG
IMG_9393.JPG
IMG_9394 (2).JPG
IMG_9395.JPG
IMG_9396.JPG
IMG_9397.JPG
IMG_9400 (2).JPG
IMG_9401 (2).JPG
IMG_9402.JPG
IMG_9403 (2).JPG
IMG_9404.JPG
IMG_9405 (2).JPG
IMG_9406.JPG
IMG_9407.JPG
IMG_9408.JPG
IMG_9409.JPG
IMG_9410.JPG
IMG_9411 (2).JPG
IMG_9412.JPG
IMG_9414.JPG
IMG_9416 (2).JPG
IMG_9417.JPG
IMG_9419.JPG
IMG_9420.JPG
IMG_9425.JPG
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.