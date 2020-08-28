Columbus collector gives up business; diverse antiques to be auctioned off

But after pouring thousands of dollars and countless hours into the venture, running the business took its toll on Frey’s well-being.

Frey said he’s struggled with mental health issues since he was a teenager, which is when he started drinking as a coping mechanism. Suffering from obsessive compulsive disorder, anxiety and depression, he began losing weight and had great difficulty sleeping last year.

“One night in November I hit the wall, and I got together with my family and we decided hospitalization was necessary. I’ve been focusing on myself for months and am doing much better now. Exercise is helping, but something has to give and it needs to be this place. My kids need me healthy,” he said.

So in a few weeks, Frey’s massive collection that fills more than 9,000 square feet of his building will be auctioned off in a two-day event taking place both online and in person.

Wayne Yoder, owner of Wautoma-based W. Yoder Auction, estimates Frey’s unique items could fetch in the neighborhood of $250,000 to $500,000.

“Usually, when we find collections they kind of lean towards signs or toys or something like that. It’s rare to find a little bit of everything like this sale has to offer,” he said.