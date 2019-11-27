Beth Reanee and Paula Steiner feel a sense of pride as they glance down James Street in downtown Columbus.
On Nov. 18, crews from Columbus Water & Light installed decorative wreaths and lighted snowflakes along the city’s main corridor. Steiner and Reanee also spent time with Water & Light painstakingly decorating the holiday tree outside Columbus Public Library. After a year in which Columbus scrambled to get decorations up following the annual holiday parade, it feels more like Christmas in the Red Bud City this year, thanks to the work of several dedicated volunteers.
“We’re also going to re-purpose the floral baskets we had put up over the summer,” Reanee said. “We’re going to have some fresh cut greens. It’ll add to the (Dickason Boulevard-James Street) corner. That’s where the parade will end and the tree-lighting ceremony will be.”
The Nov. 29 parade will begin at Columbus Middle School and travel down Dickason, ending with Santa riding a fire truck to the library lawn. With help from local children, Santa will light the tree for the holidays. While the lighted wreaths are up on light poles, Columbus tradition calls for lights to be turned on after the annual parade.
“Once the tree is lit up, then everything else turns on,” Steiner said.
Through the Downtown Beautification Fund, Columbus raised more than $27,000 for holiday decorations. Reanee said the fundraising idea started about a year ago and the item was a mainstay on the agendas of Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce meetings. Both Reanee and Steiner are Chamber members. In July, organizers made another strong push for more help, and the community responded.
“We’re so happy this was successful,” Reanee said. “It took countless hours and a year to pull this off. All these organizations came together.”
Along with Columbus Water & Light, organizers received help from Columbus Tourism Commission, school fundraisers through a library book sale, Columbus State Farm agent Dave Maylone, Columbus Red Hat Society, and others. Reanee said Janet and Bob Groh contributed a large amount to the beautification fund.
“With their money we were able to use it for three beautification projects: the banners, floral baskets and some for holiday decorations,” Reanee said. “The Chamber really supported this as well. The idea is to get Columbus noticed, get people to come here, maybe shop here and stay here for a few days.”
The first phase of the beautification process was completed last summer when Welcome to Columbus banners, featuring local artwork, and floral baskets were hung downtown. The second phase, holiday decorations, is almost complete. Steiner said Chamber President Rich Luey and Vice President JD Milburn are currently working on phase three: illuminating Dickason Boulevard for next year’s holiday parade. The goal will be to wrap trees along the boulevard in decorative lights. The cost would be about $7,000.
“But how nice these trees would look with bright, white lights?” Reanee said.
She said businesses would be able to sponsor each tree, similar to Swan City Park in Beaver Dam.
“This is where the parade comes through so people would be able to see all that, too,” Steiner said.
Organizers said the beatification fund has a few thousand dollars left, but they want to keep it growing. Those interested in contributing can always make a donation. Donations will be set aside for future projects.
There is no doubt, however, the driving force behind the push for decorations in Columbus was Reanee and Steiner. The duo spent many evenings presenting their ideas to local groups and businesses. The night before this year’s Fourth of July parade, Reanee and Steiner plastered posters around the city promoting the beatification fund.
Organizers would like to see more monetary support from the city. Steiner believes the City Council will earmark some funding for the fund in the 2020 budget.
For questions or to donate to the fund, contact the Columbus Chamber of Commerce at 920-623-3699 or send email to info@columbuswichamber.com. The Chamber is open to more beautification ideas and assistance.
“What is special is that this community really did come together and we did deliver the holidays,” Reanee said.
