The Community Facility Advisory Committee, tasked with making a recommendation to the Columbus School Board on the future of the district’s facilities, believes Columbus should pursue a $30 million referendum for facility improvements.
CFAC made its recommendation to the board at the Dec. 9 meeting at City Hall. After reviewing results from a recent community survey, the committee believes there is a strong chance the community would support a $30 million referendum project.
The board held a retreat to discuss the committee’s recommendation following Monday’s meeting. Board President Cindy Damm said it’s likely the board will make a decision in early January to place a referendum question on the April 2020 election ballot.
Columbus has not had positive results with previous referendums, but committee members have a good feeling about this referendum push.
“The survey was just a resounding success,” said committee member Linda Parpart. “Now we are passing the ball off to the school board. Our job is done for now, the time is limited and the clock is running out.”
The committee considered proposing higher referendum amounts, but Parpart said members felt $30 million was a suitable option. Another possible choice was asking for several million more in funding for an auditorium and athletic field improvements.
“It’s enough to meet our needs and we felt it’s not out of everybody’s financial edge,” Parpart said. “We know we’re talking about other people’s money. Why ask for more than what we can do?”
The survey, released earlier this fall, yielded 856 responses with more than 80% favoring referendum improvements. According to a report from School Perceptions, 75% of respondents do not work in the district nor have children attending Columbus schools.
“Therefore, more weighting should be placed on non-parent/non-staff subgroup responses when establishing tax tolerance and project priorities,” said committee member Sara Sample.
The committee, a 21-member group formed early last spring, met 11 times through nine months. CFAC has received consulting from Bray Architects and C.D. Smith Construction.
Proposed renovations would include $18.4 million for the elementary/charter school, $1.9 million for the intermediate/middle school, $8.7 million for the high school and $1 million to purchase land for future district use.
Work would include adding a second story to the elementary/Discovery Charter school buildings, along with a two-court gymnasium. The plan would be to move grades 3-5 back to the elementary school from the intermediate/middle school. Second floor plans include four fifth-grade classrooms, a fifth-grade flex/resource area, and a few smaller rooms. In addition, several additional classrooms would be renovated, along with the library and art room.
Along with the two full-sized courts, first-floor renovations would include a cafeteria and kitchen receiving room, four fourth-grade classrooms, a flex/resource room, main office, work room, a couple conference rooms and a few smaller areas.
Possible upgrades to the intermediate/middle school feature ADA improvements, interior replacements, minor roof repair, restroom updates, HVAC replacements, and fire alarm system upgrades.
“For the intermediate/middle school, it’s about making it more functional,” Sample said.
A conceptual floor plan for the high school only includes a small addition to the front of the school, which would serve as a cafeteria and receiving area. However, several areas are highlighted for either heavy or light renovation, including the weight/fitness room, along with shop and art rooms.
“For the high school, there is not a lot of new addition, but more wellness and fitness space,” Sample said.
The committee suggests four possible areas to purchase land. A section northeast of highways 16 and 151, south of 151 and directly east of 16, an area northwest of the current high school, and a section northwest of 151. Sample said the committee considered having quality transportation access at all four areas.
“We felt there needed to be walkability,” said CFAC member John Pearson.
The committee did its share of research, including tours of the elementary, Discovery Charter, intermediate/middle school and high school buildings. Members also reviewed recent district capital investments and referendum history, assessed existing facility site conditions, space and educational needs, and enrollment projections.
Pearson said it was also important to identify facility and academic needs, consider how modern learning spaces can enhance teaching and learning, and explored various cost and options for additions and remodeling.
Pearson said with the district’s current limited space, faculty and staff are “terribly crushed in.” He said the committee did look at long-range plans, such as purchasing land for a new high school and converting the current high school into a middle school.
“There’s a good possibility the high school could become the middle school some 10-15 years down the road,” Pearson said.
