Columbus Common Council to vote on statue removal

The rift in the historical understanding of Columbus opened up between the younger residents speaking in favor of its removal at the hearing and older residents in favor of keeping it.

Joe Roche of the town of Elba, who served on the Columbus School Board and police and fire commission, said he was amazed at the ignorance of history of Columbus High Schools students and young graduates.

“Christopher Columbus brought Christianity to the Americas,” he said. “We were founded as a Christian nation. I’m proud of it. I hope you are. Our country has been great in the history of the world.”

Frank Roelke, a recent Columbus High School graduate who said he is a Christian, said the statue of Christopher Columbus does not represent what the city stands for and that he pities the people who disagree with him, adding that it’s the conquerors who write history. He said it’s an uncomfortable feeling to learn the history you were taught isn’t what you thought it was, but it’s necessary to grow.

At some point, the Christopher Columbus statue probably has to come down anyway, because it’s located on Wisconsin Department of Transportation road right-of-way, an issue that, as council member Katie Ryan put it, presents a ticking time bomb.