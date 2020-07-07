Columbus Common Council votes to remove Christopher Columbus statue from current location, future unknown

Talk of a referendum hung in the air, though there didn't seem to be much of an appetite for it among a majority of the council.

Mayor Mike Thom said he liked the idea of a referendum. Thom also said the issue isn't going to go away as the city has to figure out what to do next.

Council member Mike McCabe said he received an e-mail from a Native American resident who wrote she almost didn't move to Columbus because of the statue, which he thinks should be used as a teaching tool.

Council member Trina Reid said her heart was broken by many of the messages she received.

"I don’t want our city to be some kind of backwards joke to the world," she said. "That is simply how we will be seen."

She said that if there were a referendum, whatever the result would end up being, it would portray Columbus as a place without a care for humanity.

"Columbus is better than this," she said. "We have to be better than this."

Council member Katie Ryan said she hasn't heard anyone say they want to destroy the statue or erase history.