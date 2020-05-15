Columbus Community Garden fills essential role

Community gardens offer an opportunity to connect with nature and others, and their benefits are many.
For some, they provide a supplemental food source. For others, they are a means to grow healthy, organic vegetables unavailable in stores. And during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 crisis, they also allow an emotional release.
“Digging in the dirt can be relaxing and fun,” said Columbus Community Garden coordinator Arlene Lukin. “There’s been a lot more interest this year in our garden plots, probably because we’ve all been stuck in our houses.”
The Columbus Community Garden is a local nonprofit organic garden, located at the corner of County Highway K and Dix Street on land owned by Olivet UCC Church.
Started in 2009 as a community outreach program, the organization’s mission is to share some of the growers’ produce with area charities, including the local food pantry.
Anyone can rent a plot in the garden, which draws a wide range of community members.
“There’s a whole mix of ages, from families with young children to older adults. There are people who live in apartments or don’t have space at home and those who are unable to work the land,” said Lukin.
The garden area was prepared for planting last week through the support of Baerwolf Dairies and water is available on site.
“Garret (Baerwolf) is our go-to FFA student. He drives his tractor into town and tills the garden every year which is really nice and we’re so grateful,” she said.
Columbus Community Garden partners with the Columbus High School FFA and Discovery Charter School and to provide educational experiences. However, school closures due to the pandemic limited those experiences this year.
According to DCS teacher Suzy Zietlow, each spring 2nd and 3rd grade students start seeds in the school’s greenhouse and care for them. Those plants are usually sold as a fundraiser, with some being kept to plant in the garden.
“This year, the DCS Governance Council decided to give the plants away and that has had a huge response from the community,” she said. “We are so excited to provide plants that will feed families during this time.”
DCS students plant two plots at Columbus Community Garden and raised beds at school.
Zietlow said it’s been disappointing that students weren’t able to care for the plants as planned.
“I know both kids and teachers have missed that over the last few weeks. As far as maintenance of the gardens over the summer, we like to have DCS families volunteer with that and we’re hoping that can continue, if possible,” she said.
A vast majority of the vegetables harvested by the students is donated to the food pantry every year and that won’t change.
Beth Hellpap, DCS principal, called Zietlow a “gem” who has kept the community’s needs in the forefront as it struggles through the pandemic.
“After the first day of giving away plants, she realized the need and planted even more vegetables so more plants can be given out in a few weeks,” she said.
Lukin said there’s always a need for fresh produce and quite a variety is planted each year.
“Everything is being grown there — corn, eggplant, lemon grass, kale, cabbage, cauliflower, lettuce, melons, vegetables used in making salsa, sunflowers, pumpkins — so many cool things,” she said.
She encourages everyone to get outdoors and give gardening a try.
“Social distancing shouldn’t be a concern as the garden plots are spacious,” she said. “We do have a steady group that successfully rents out half the garden, but we still have plenty of space left.”
The Columbus Community Garden consists of 35 garden plots. Cost of an annual membership is $20 (per plot) and a requested donation to the food pantry. A rental contract is available to download on the Columbus Community Gardens’ Facebook page.
For more information, contact Lukin at al3cslp@sbcglobal.net or (608) 219-0759.
