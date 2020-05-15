Columbus Community Garden fills essential role

“Garret (Baerwolf) is our go-to FFA student. He drives his tractor into town and tills the garden every year which is really nice and we’re so grateful,” she said.

Columbus Community Garden partners with the Columbus High School FFA and Discovery Charter School and to provide educational experiences. However, school closures due to the pandemic limited those experiences this year.

According to DCS teacher Suzy Zietlow, each spring 2nd and 3rd grade students start seeds in the school’s greenhouse and care for them. Those plants are usually sold as a fundraiser, with some being kept to plant in the garden.

“This year, the DCS Governance Council decided to give the plants away and that has had a huge response from the community,” she said. “We are so excited to provide plants that will feed families during this time.”

DCS students plant two plots at Columbus Community Garden and raised beds at school.

Zietlow said it’s been disappointing that students weren’t able to care for the plants as planned.