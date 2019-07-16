Prairie Ridge Health Clinics will have a new home in Beaver Dam.
On July 8, Columbus Community Hospital closed on a deal with the city of Beaver Dam to buy a five-acre vacant lot on Corporate Drive, in the Beaver Dam Business Park for $199,500, or $39,900 per acre. The Common Council approved the deal in February.
The hospital also has an option to buy another 5.155 acres within 18 months of closing for the same price, or about another $205,685.
The hospital already has the outpatient Prairie Ridge Health Clinic at 118 W. Maple Ave. in Beaver Dam. The hospital has two other such clinics in Columbus and Marshall.
"We purchased the property because of our Beaver Dam clinic," said Emily Dilley, the marketing director for the hospital. "We’re just out of room at our current location."
Dilley said the process is in the early stages and but there are no plans to expand services at this time. The new facility is expected to be approximately 10,000 square feet.
According to county property records, the city had paid $680,000 for the two parcels over time. The property is in a tax increment finance district the city set up based around the Heritage Village shopping center, but Trent Campbell of the Beaver Dam Area Development Corporation said Columbus Community Hospital did not receive any incentives from the city, and that that the hospital paid the asking price.
TIF districts allow cities to provide certain incentives for development, such as paying for new infrastructure, then pay for it in the future with increased tax revenue, which a new medical office would bring.
Campbell said Beaver Dam did not want to give an unfair advantage to one health care organization over others that also exist in the city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)