With Columbus Community Hospital and Prairie Ridge Health Clinics continuing to expand its regional outreach, the healthcare provider decided it was time for a change.
Beginning Oct. 1, the hospital and its smaller clinical providers, will be known as Prairie Ridge Health. To plan for the change, it has started to promote the new name through television and print advertising, along with a new logo.
John Russell, chief executive officer and president for CCH and PRHC, said the only thing that’s changing is the healthcare provider’s name and website address.
“It’s kind of a soft-launch, that’s more our style,” Russell said. “We’re not the type to do a press conference and announce the change. We wanted to roll it out to our team and let them hear about it first and then roll it out to some key stakeholders and then to our community.”
Russell said signage promoting the Prairie Ridge Health name will debut in October. Through the next several months, the organization will transition its website, email addresses, signage and all printed materials to the Prairie Ridge Health brand. According to CCH, redirects have been put in place to capture emails and guide consumers to the appropriate website URL.
For more than 40 years, the healthcare facility has been known as Columbus Community Hospital, but with the expansion of its clinic system, the board of directors believe a new name, touting the hospital’s regional influence, would be more appropriate.
Prairie Ridge Health Clinics have offices in Columbus, Beaver Dam and Marshall. Russell said a new clinic in Sun Prairie should be open by the fall of 2020.
CCH opened its first clinic in Beaver Dam in 2014. In the past five years, the clinic system has also served patients from smaller communities such as Rio, Reeseville, Waterloo and Fall River.
“The board spent a lot of time talking about it,” Russell said of the name change. “And for something like this, that’s a good thing. We were conscious of what the name means to the Columbus community.”
As it transitions to Prairie Ridge Health, the hospital and clinics will continue its affiliation with SSM Healthcare of St. Louis, Missouri. Russell said SSM purchased 40 percent of the healthcare provider in 2002 and three of its 11-member board of directors represent SSM.
According to Russell, the hospital is an independent community hospital that’s affiliated with SSM.
“That’s an affiliation that’s really worked well for us; we’re able to get resources from them when we need it,” Russell said. “We have access through electronic health records from Epic through them and that’s just one example of what they provide to us.”
Russell said the new name also reflects the region’s topography with drumlins dotting the landscape from Beaver Dam to Sun Prairie.
“It just felt like it ties us all together,” Russell said. “It ties together all of our service area, all the communities we serve and brought them together in a way that was important to us.”
Russell said the name change has received positive feedback from its stakeholders and the community. He has fielded questions about why the new moniker includes “health” in its title. Russell said using “health” reflects the provider’s vast scope of services.
“We’re more than a hospital,” Russell said. “Certainly that’s at the center of what we do, but we also have clinics, community outreach and wellness programs and we do programs with our local employers right in the job sites. We’re really about making our communities healthier.”
The Columbus hospital is also working on a renovation and expansion project that should be completed by the summer of 2020. The construction includes a three-story building attached to the hospital with two stories dedicated to Prairie Ridge Health Clinic and the third housing the CCH Rehabilitation Center. Other renovations include an upgrade to the kitchen and dining area, as well as additional education and classroom space.
For more information on the name change, go to prairieridge.health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)