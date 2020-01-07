Columbus' Connor Manthey named to Bradley University Dean's List

Connor Manthey of Columbus was named to the Bradley University Fall 2019 Dean's List.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Manthey is majoring in Management and Leadership and is among the 1,900 students named to the Fall 2019 Dean's List.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.

Bradley University is a private university in Peoria, Illinois, with an enrollment of 5,400 undergraduate and graduate students. More than 185 academic programs are offered in business, communications, education, engineering, fine arts, health sciences, liberal arts and sciences, and technology.