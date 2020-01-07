Columbus' Connor Manthey named to Bradley University Dean's List
Connor Manthey

Bradley University's Connor Manthey played mostly first base and was a designated hitter as a freshman for the Braves in the spring of 2019. 

 Dan Larson

Connor Manthey of Columbus was named to the Bradley University Fall 2019 Dean's List.

Manthey is majoring in Management and Leadership and is among the 1,900 students named to the Fall 2019 Dean's List.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.

Bradley University is a private university in Peoria, Illinois, with an enrollment of 5,400 undergraduate and graduate students. More than 185 academic programs are offered in business, communications, education, engineering, fine arts, health sciences, liberal arts and sciences, and technology.

