The city of Columbus is considering a proposal from the Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission to designate two structures in the city as local landmarks.
In June, the CHLPC approached the Committee of the Whole with an option to designate both the Chapel Street Water Tower and Library Annex as landmarks. At the July 23 Committee meeting at City Hall, City Administrator Patrick Vander Sanden said CHLPC will hold a preliminary review to discuss the designations July 29 at City Hall.
City Attorney Paul Johnson said after the review, a public hearing needs to be completed within 60 days. City Council Member Andy Traxler said it would be good opportunity for residents to “show up and give their statement” either for or against placing the structures on the city’s landmark list. Council Member Ed Johnson voiced concerns with doing that at the June 25 Committee meeting. Johnson said designating city-owned buildings as historic could place limits on future usage.
“It’s a designation and at the end of the day, it will require the owner of the buildings to go through a process to have certain improvements or adjustments for actions taken on the building,” Paul Johnson said.
CHLPC Vice President John Salzwedel wasn’t sure on Tuesday if the commission will allow public comments at the July 29 review. Paul Johnson said public comments are not required. At the June 25 meeting, Salzwedel said the CHLPC wishes to add them to the landmarks list because both structures are unique and historic. In addition, it could help both in receiving state funding, if they are placed on the state historic register.
New vacuum for pool
City residents should be able to enjoy a cleaner community pool in the coming weeks.
Council members approved the purchase of a new vacuum for the Columbus Area Aquatic Center. Columbus Recreation Director Amy Jo Meyers said the vacuum should arrive within a couple weeks.
Meyers said the current vacuum isn’t working properly and repairs haven’t fixed it. She said the new machine would be the first robotic vacuum the pool has purchased. Meyers said CAAC has funds to cover the purchase. Mayor Mike Thom said the new vacuum will be able to climb walls and has a lot of versatility.
“I can tell the vacuum you have now has been struggling,” Traxler said. “There’s been a lot of debris in the pool that you don’t normally see. It’s a good investment for our pool.”
“Keeping it clean cuts down on chemical costs too,” Meyers said.
Date for trick of treat set
After some consideration, the Council approved designating Saturday, Oct. 26 as the city’s Halloween trick or treat night. This year, trick or treating will be held from 5-8 p.m.
The city considered moving trick or treating to Halloween night, Oct. 31, which falls on a Thursday. However, for the past few years, Columbus has held its Halloween celebration the Saturday before the holiday. Thom said keeping trick or treating on a Saturday night is “nice for families with young kids.”
“Parents don’t have to worry about their kids staying up late on a Saturday with a sugar rush,” Thom said.
While Halloween is three months away, Vander Sanden placed it on Tuesday’s agenda because a decision needed to be made before the city prints its fall Columbus Commotion publication.
“We want to make sure we get the date in before it goes to print,” he said.
City considers CCEDC membership
Also on Tuesday, the city heard from Columbia County Economic Development Executive Director Cheryl Fahrner. The CCEDC is asking the city to renew its membership, costing $7,000 or about $1.50 for every Columbus resident. She said the corporation is not funded through Columbia County and depends on its communities for funding.
Fahrner said CCEDC helps promote county tourism and supports local businesses through a revolving loan fund. In 2008, it helped Columbus area businesses recover from historic flooding. In recent years, it’s assisted the Columbus School District and, in May, helped provide Fall River Schools with $25,000 for a Fab Lab Grant.
The Council seems to favor supporting the CCEDC and will likely approve a decision in August.
