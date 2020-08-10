Columbus' Countryside Ford marks milestone

Two decades have passed since Countryside Ford came to Columbus and the company’s continued presence is a result of hard work and determination.
Countryside Ford is one of two dealerships in the Countryside Auto Group that’s privately and locally owned by Keith Ghanian. The other is Countryside GM at N8167 Kellom Road in Beaver Dam.
The business started with the purchase of a small Ford dealership located on about three acres of property at 1149 W. James Street. General Manager Vince Rushiti and Sales Manager James Flejter said Countryside Ford served customers at that site for most of its history, eventually outgrowing the space.
The dealership broke ground on a new facility at 330 Transit Road in June 2016 and opened for business in December of that same year. Situated on 12 acres of land west of the city, auto sales and services take place under the roof of the 23,000 square foot building. Hundreds of new and used cars fill the large lot.
Flejter touted the expanded service department as one of the best features of the new location and noted that the Quick Lane area allows for routine maintenance such as oil changes or tire rotation with no appointment necessary.
“Our main focus is to provide expert service and meet the needs of our customers, most of which are within a 25 mile radius of our service department — Columbus, Fall River, Rio, Marshall, Beaver Dam, Madison and Sun Prairie,” he said. “The sales department serves those in the Midwest regularly and our sales go as far as the internet reaches.”
But Ghanian’s commitment to community is the real reason the enterprise is successful, according to Rushiti.
“Keith looked at getting involved in the community as the biggest pillar in building a business. Customer relations are extremely important and he always stressed to us that if it wasn’t for the community we wouldn’t be here,” he said.
Countryside Ford invests in local causes and projects by donating a portion of its sales each month.
“We’re committed to helping schools, police departments, fire departments, food banks and many more organizations,” said Rushiti.
As is the case with most local businesses, the dealership is dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and has worked to make changes to keep clients and staff safe. The managers relayed that the Ford Motor Company helped out the nation early on by producing medical and personal protective equipment.
The business made changes to its website to make it easier for people to virtual shop and revamped the online buying process.
“You actually don’t even have to step foot in the dealership because we can deliver right to your door,” said Flejter.
Some preventative steps that are being taken at Countryside Ford include scheduling appointments for test drives if possible, sanitizing vehicles before and after a test drive and no longer having sales associates accompany a customer in the car as to maintain a safe social distance.
Handshakes aren’t happening either, which the pair described as somewhat weird.
“We really try to make a friend over a sale because we’re in it for the long haul,” said Rushiti. “Every mile after that if they ever need us to answer questions we’re here and that’s why we have a lot of repeat customers in town.”
He commented that COVID-19 in a way brought people together. “More local people came here to show their support of us when they could have gone anywhere else and we’re thankful for that.”
Flejter said Countryside’s veteran crew knows how to cater to the customer and keeps them returning year in and year out.
“We have a really good brand, Ford’s always been an innovator,” he said. “After a sale we want you to come back, we want you to be comfortable, we want you to tell all your friends and family about your experience. That’s why we’ve made it to 20 years.”
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.