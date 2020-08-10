Columbus' Countryside Ford marks milestone

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two decades have passed since Countryside Ford came to Columbus and the company’s continued presence is a result of hard work and determination.

Countryside Ford is one of two dealerships in the Countryside Auto Group that’s privately and locally owned by Keith Ghanian. The other is Countryside GM at N8167 Kellom Road in Beaver Dam.

The business started with the purchase of a small Ford dealership located on about three acres of property at 1149 W. James Street. General Manager Vince Rushiti and Sales Manager James Flejter said Countryside Ford served customers at that site for most of its history, eventually outgrowing the space.

The dealership broke ground on a new facility at 330 Transit Road in June 2016 and opened for business in December of that same year. Situated on 12 acres of land west of the city, auto sales and services take place under the roof of the 23,000 square foot building. Hundreds of new and used cars fill the large lot.

Flejter touted the expanded service department as one of the best features of the new location and noted that the Quick Lane area allows for routine maintenance such as oil changes or tire rotation with no appointment necessary.