The Wisconsin State Square and Round Dance Convention was held at the Marriott Convention Center, Middleton, Aug. 9-11 with a celebration of 60 years of square dancing in Wisconsin. Nearly 700 dancers gathered from 22 states to celebrate the Diamond anniversary year. The general chairmen were Scott and Brenda Deal, Iron Ridge. Cat and Dennis Johnson, Columbus, served as assistant general chairmen.
The Swingin’ Beavers Square Dance Club of Beaver Dam added 25 dancers to this year’s event which included educational sessions, variety of dances for youth and adults, other social events, fashion show and business meetings.
Finding an opportunity to square dance in the area with clubs offering new dancer dances for Columbia and Dodge County is easy. Class information can be obtained by calling 920-386-2951 by Sept. 8 when a free 6:30 p.m. New Dancer Dance is held at Wilson School, Beaver Dam. Families, couples and singles are welcome to attend for this fun way to exercise and socialize.
Attendees at the Diamond Convention from the Columbus and Lowell area were Cat and Dennis Johnson, Karen and Dave Christianson and Marlene Soulsburg.
