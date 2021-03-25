Columbus couple start mini farm with the help of chickens and bees

COLUMBUS – A couple on Waterloo Street in Columbus are working to create healthy food options by keeping bees and three chickens on their property.
Columbus City Council approved Hannah Best’s request for the animals to be on the property during its meeting earlier this month and after contacting neighbors to make sure they did not have any concerns.
Hannah Best and her boyfriend Spencer DeWitt both graduated from UW–Madison with art degrees, Best in 2017 and DeWitt in 2018. Their travels since graduation have led them to the world of self-sustained living and growing their own food. Best said it has been a couple of years since she developed an interest in farming.
The couple found a website called workaway.info where people host others to work on their land. They met a farmer in Northern California and decided to move out there and work on the farm, which they did for a year and learned about market farming.
“It was a big wake up call for me to think of the source of food and nutrition based on the source,” Best said.
It was also Best’s introduction to beekeeping.
“It was an introduction of organic farming and being immersed in the farmer’s market scene,” Best said. “We were getting all our food there from what we were producing on the farm or another local source. Eventually, we wanted to move back to Wisconsin because we wanted to be close to friends and family again, but I was really sad to leave that lifestyle and the farm experience.”
Best said they moved to an apartment in Madison but she wanted to start producing food at home as well and found a house they liked in Columbus.
“We’ve really been enjoying Columbus,” Best said. “I pretty much applied to keep bees and chickens when we moved here in January.”
Best said it did take a bit longer to be approved than what she thought it would. However, it gave them time to build the chicken coop out of a dog kennel that was used by the previous owner of the house.
Best said her boyfriend has stayed closer to their artistic roots and is a glass blower, while Best will be starting a new position on April 1 as a farm hand at Badger Organics outside of Columbus. Best said she has kept up with some crafts and hobbies and can’t wait to check out The Workshop Columbus.
Best said she sees a lot of similarities between farming and creating art, and loves that they are able to have a bit of a farm at home and have the space to have them.
“We have a third of an acre here,” Best said.
The bees have not arrived yet but there will be between 10,000 and 35,000 when they arrive. Best said the three chicks were born less than a week ago and are staying inside until they are able to go out to the chicken coup.
Best said the chicks came from Tractor Supply and the bees came from a person she found on Craigslist. However there are websites such as Brad’s Bees and Honey that are a good source for getting bees.
Bees are very low maintenance, Best said. The bees should be checked for bugs but there are treatments.
“In Wisconsin, you want to leave a lot of honey for them, because that is what they feed off of in the winter,” Best said.
Most of the honey is kept with the bees but the amount they produce is enough for a personal supply for their household, Best said.
“In a lot of ways I like to do it because how important pollinators are to our food supply and how they can make our food more nutritious,” Best said “Keeping bees is really easy. You pretty much need a spot for them, and they do their own thing. They will find their own food and their own water. They have about a three mile radius of roaming. They are really interesting. They will basically have in their head a map of every feature in the three mile radius.”
Best said she does get stung while getting the honey, but the local unprocessed honey has benefits that make it worth an occassional sting.
Best said this is the first step for them in order to eventually move to a larger piece of land in the country to create their dreams of creating a farm where they can teach and share their knowledge with others.