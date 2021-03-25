Columbus couple start mini farm with the help of chickens and bees

Best said they moved to an apartment in Madison but she wanted to start producing food at home as well and found a house they liked in Columbus.

“We’ve really been enjoying Columbus,” Best said. “I pretty much applied to keep bees and chickens when we moved here in January.”

Best said it did take a bit longer to be approved than what she thought it would. However, it gave them time to build the chicken coop out of a dog kennel that was used by the previous owner of the house.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Best said her boyfriend has stayed closer to their artistic roots and is a glass blower, while Best will be starting a new position on April 1 as a farm hand at Badger Organics outside of Columbus. Best said she has kept up with some crafts and hobbies and can’t wait to check out The Workshop Columbus.

Best said she sees a lot of similarities between farming and creating art, and loves that they are able to have a bit of a farm at home and have the space to have them.

“We have a third of an acre here,” Best said.